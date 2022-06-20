News Top Stories

AEDC engages power developers to boost generation

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Plc has started discussion with some power developers to boost power generation. It decried the terrible and persistent poor electricity supply experienced by the residents of the Federal Capital Territory in their homes and offices in recent times. AEDC said its customers had suffered pains and trauma owing to the anomaly.

 

It revealed in statement to the customers that its management shared in the pains and trauma. It pleaded for the cus-  tomers’ understanding, adding that it was the company’s responsibility to deliver good services to its customers, adding that there was no way AEDC staff and management could absolve themselves of the blame.

The national grid collapsed five times between March and June had caused blackouts in some cities and areas. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AEDC, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi made the apology while updating customers on AEDC’s supply improvement and the interventions 40 Quickwin Projects, which he said were underway.

 

