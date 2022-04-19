Business

AEDC seeks out-of-court settlement with customer

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) is seeking an out-of-court settlement in a suit filed against it by a legal practitioner, Musa Abdullahi, over epileptic power supply.

An AEDC’s legal officer, Morayo Yedoni, disclosed this to Justice Mariya Ismail of a High Court of Niger State sitting in Suleja, shortly after the case with suit number: NSHC/SD/27/2022 was mentioned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had, on March 8, reported that Abdullahi, in an originating summon dated and filed on March 4, had dragged AEDC to court, demanding a N200 million compensation over alleged poor services.

He also prayed the court to give an order, in the alternative, directing a six-month bill-free period for the plaintiff as compensation for all the period of unjustified power interruption.

Abdullahi had sued AEDC (defendant) on behalf of electricity consumers in Dawaki, Mata Akawu, Suleja Club, Maje, Kwamba, Bakasi, Gangare Kwata, Chaza, Emir Palace, Hassan Dallatu, Church Road, Rafin Sanyi, Paolosa and Kwankwashe, all of Suleja Local Government.

When the matter was called, although no lawyer was in court for AEDC (defendant), Yedoni, however, said she was representing the company.

She acknowledged the receipt of all the processes served on them by the plaintiff, but pleaded that they would like to settle the matter out of court.

Abdullahi urged the court to look at the faces of the people who came to court for the proceedings to understand how the people of Suleja felt about AEDC’s activities.

Justice Ismail, who adjourned the matter at the instance of AEDC, fixed May 30 as return date.

Abdullahi had urged the court to determine that whether having regards to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)’s guidelines and the Provision of Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005, the plaintiffs, being customers of the defendant, are entitled to electricity service and supply in a safe and reliable manner.

 

