Metro & Crime

AEDC staff, Buhari, electrocuted in Kogi

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

A casual staff of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Plc, Lokoja branch, Mallam Muhammadu Buhari, was on Thursday electrocuted while working on a high tension wire in Madabo, a native area of Lokoja, Kogi State capital

The 32-year-old, Buhari, who was a father of one, was said to have gone to the Madabo transformer substation around 9. 30 a.m. to rectify a fault when the incident occurred.

A source said that late Buhari, who expected that power would be usually restored by 10 a.m., in that area, mounted the pole earlier to rectify the fault, but unfortunately, power was restored 30 minutes before the time and got electrocuted in the process.

The deceased, popularly known as ‘Bapati’, is survived by his mother, his triplets, brother and sister, one of whom is Sani Karachi a popular horse rider and politician.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement had been issued by the management of AEDC, over the incident.

The deceased has since been buried according to Islamic rite.

Our Reporters

