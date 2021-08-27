AEDC staff dies of electrocution in Kogi

A casual staff of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Plc, Lokoja branch, Mallam Muhammadu Buhari, was on Thursday electrocuted while working on high tension wire in Madabo area of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital The 32 year old Buhari, who was a father of one, was said to have gone to the Madabo transformer substation around 9. 30am to rectify a fault at the pole when the incident occurred. A source confirmed that late Buhari, who expected that power would be usually restored by 10 am, in that area, mounted the pole earlier to rectify a fault, but eventually, power was restored 30 minutes before 10 am and got electrocuted while clearing the fault on the pole. The deceased popularly known as Bapati is survived by his mother, and his triplet brothers and sister, one of which is Sani Karachi, a popular horse rider and politician. As of the time of this report, no official statement has been issued by the management of AEDC, over the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...