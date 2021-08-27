AEDC staff dies of electrocution in Kogi

A casual staff of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Plc, Lokoja branch, Mallam Muhammadu Buhari, was on Thursday electrocuted while working on high tension wire in Madabo area of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital The 32 year old Buhari, who was a father of one, was said to have gone to the Madabo transformer substation around 9. 30am to rectify a fault at the pole when the incident occurred. A source confirmed that late Buhari, who expected that power would be usually restored by 10 am, in that area, mounted the pole earlier to rectify a fault, but eventually, power was restored 30 minutes before 10 am and got electrocuted while clearing the fault on the pole. The deceased popularly known as Bapati is survived by his mother, and his triplet brothers and sister, one of which is Sani Karachi, a popular horse rider and politician. As of the time of this report, no official statement has been issued by the management of AEDC, over the incident.
Ortom: Twitter ban diversionary
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday described the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter operations in the country as ill-advised and diversion from the core issues of insecurity and injustice plaguing the nation. The governor said the Twitter ban offers no solution to any of the myriad of problems facing the country. He noted […]
Gunmen abduct Sun Correspondent’s wife in Calabar
Clement James, Calabar Gunmen have again abducted the wife of the Cross River State Correspondent of the Sun newspaper, Uduak Judex Okoro. This latest abduction is coming barely seven years after she was first kidnapped while returning from Lagos in 2013. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday at about 8.30pm along Big Qua in […]
Catholic priest in Enugu dies from COVID-19 complications
The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has announced the death of its priest, Rev. Fr. Joachim Cabanyes, following COVID-19 complications at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) isolation centre. Rev. Fr. Nkemjika Igweshi, Secretary to Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Enugu Diocese, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on […]
