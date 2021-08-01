nngx
Business

AELP link to boost NGX trading, other African exchanges

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Cross-border trading from one African securities exchange to another has come a step closer, after the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) signed a contract to procure an order-routing system.

Seven of Africa’s leading securities Exchanges are working together in the African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP) to boost pan-African investment flows and bring more liquidity to African markets.

The contract is for the design and rollout of the AELP Link technology platform for routing orders and trade confirmations between stockbrokers on the seven Exchanges participating in the pilot phase of the AELP.

 

The Supplier is DirectFN, a global IT firm experienced in capital markets solutions across the Middle East and many emerging and frontier markets, which was awarded the contract after a competitive bidding process that attracted applications from top international suppliers in 18 countries.

 

The AELP is a joint initiative by ASEA and the African Development Bank (AfDB) aimed at unlocking Pan-African investment flows, promoting innovations that support

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

