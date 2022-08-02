Business

Aero Contractors never diverted $3m — Mgt

Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractors, has described as preposterous, claims that the carrier diverted $3 million meant for the acquisition of a Bombardier aircraft. The management of the airline in a statement described as lies, report of diversion or a refund by Bombardier.

 

The management further faulted the spurious claim by one Femi Adeniji, who was reported to have granted an interview to a national newspaper (not in New Telegraph), noting that the allegations he spewed in the interview “is one of those desperate but futile efforts to malign Aero Contractors and AMCON that is saddled with the difficult national assignment of recovering debts from stubborn and recalcitrant obligors.”

According to Aero Contractors, “contrary to the news published by Daily Independent Newspaper on Monday, July 25, 2022, Aero Contractors, and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), is totally unaware of the diversion of any $3 million belonging to both or ei-  ther organisation meant for the acquisition of a for Aero Contractors Limited, talk less of a refund by Bombardier, a reputable aircraft manufacturer still in existence.

 

“In the said Daily Independent publication, one Femi Adeniji who claimed to be an engineer and CEO of NIGAME Aircraft Consultancy Incorporation in faraway Florida, United States of America, made the spurious claim in an interview with the newspaper.

 

The allegations he spewed in the interview are one of those desperate but futile efforts to malign Aero Contractors and AMCON that is saddled with the difficult national assignment of recovering debts from stubborn, and recalcitrant obligors.”

 

Reading deeper into the story, however, the carrier noted: “It is obvious that the so-called Engr Femi Adeniji is out for vengeance having owned up in the same Daily Independent story that he and his partners had approached AMCON sometime in 2018 with a proposal to manage the airline but did not get the business. This approach of trying to get back at AMCON for not getting a business is rather unfortunate, and unprofessional to say the least.”

 

It urged the public to disregard this deceptive news item, “the basis of which is totally unknown to us, which is entirely created from the imagination of Adeniji but mischievously scripted by Daily Independent reporter to give Aero Contractors and AMCON a bad name as well as mislead the reading public.”

 

