Aero Contractors not winding up –Management

Management of Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractor has described a report (Not in Aviation Metric) that the foremost carrier is on the verge of ‘Going Under’ as highly speculative, preposterous and misleading.

It noted that The management of the carrier in a statement said it had with the Newspaper had nothing to suggest that Aero Contractors was on the verge of folding up, adding that the discussion focused on the challenges facing all airlines in the industry, which is common and has been addressed on numerous occasions by the Association of Nigerian Airlines (AON).

Other issues affecting all the carriers which are not limited to just one airline include the high cost of aviation fuel, high foreign exchange rate, high maintenance cost, inflation, and low purchasing power of the traveling public following the increase in fares.

Like many airlines in Nigeria, the carrier noted that Aero Contractors has been operating daily, and facing the challenges squarely.

According to Aero Contractors, “We categorically deny any plan to close operations as the airline is proactively taking necessary measures and strategy to continue operation and ensure a great travel experience to our highly esteemed customers”.

“Aero Contractors has one of the best Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MROs) in West and Central Africa and is Nigeria’s oldest aviation company with the capacity to offer both scheduled airline services and maintenance for the third parties, licensed in over three countries.

“We urge our clients, customers, the traveling public, and our stakeholders to disregard the story by Thisday. We look forward to welcoming our customers on board”.

