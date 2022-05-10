Business

Aero Contractors not winding up –Management

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Management of Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractor has described a report (Not in Aviation Metric) that the foremost carrier is on the verge of ‘Going Under’ as highly speculative, preposterous and misleading.

It noted that The management of the carrier in a statement said it had with the Newspaper had nothing to suggest that Aero Contractors was on the verge of folding up, adding that the discussion focused on the challenges facing all airlines in the industry, which is common and has been addressed on numerous occasions by the Association of Nigerian Airlines (AON).

Other issues affecting all the carriers which are not limited to just one airline include the high cost of aviation fuel, high foreign exchange rate, high maintenance cost, inflation, and low purchasing power of the traveling public following the increase in fares.

Like many airlines in Nigeria, the carrier noted that Aero Contractors has been operating daily, and facing the challenges squarely.

According to Aero Contractors, “We categorically deny any plan to close operations as the airline is proactively taking necessary measures and strategy to continue operation and ensure a great travel experience to our highly esteemed customers”.

“Aero Contractors has one of the best Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MROs) in West and Central Africa and is Nigeria’s oldest aviation company with the capacity to offer both scheduled airline services and maintenance for the third parties, licensed in over three countries.

“We urge our clients, customers, the traveling public, and our stakeholders to disregard the story by Thisday. We look forward to welcoming our customers on board”.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Budget 2022: FG mulls technology to monitor projects above N150m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Federal Government is set to deploy technology to monitor projects valued above N150 million, New Telegraph has learnt. The monitoring, it was gathered, would involve geotagging of the projects, using the Global Positioning System (GPS). GPS is a navigation system using satellites, a receiver and algorithms to synchronise location, velocity and time data. According […]
Business

Access Holdings assures shareholders of improved returns

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU

Access Holdings Plc has assured its shareholders of its commitment to continue to deliver a healthy performance that is consistent with its vision by delivering exceptional service to its customers and adding value to its shareholders’ investment. Herbert Wigwe , the Group Managing Director, Access Holdings Plc, who stated this yesterday at a Closing Gong […]
Business

Facebook pledges N500m for small businesses in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Social media giant, Facebook, has announced a N500 million grant to support 781 small businesses in Nigeria, as part its $100m Global Grants Programme announced earlier this year. The grant aims to support 30,000 small businesses in over 30 countries. The initiative, which is aimed at stimulating economic recovery following the effects of COVID-19, will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica