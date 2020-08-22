Travel & Tourism

Aeroport Aviation College and Travel Management to partner Badagry LGA on tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

The management of Aeroport Aviation College and Travel Management have pledged to work with Badagry Local Government Council to develop and promote its tourism economy even as both parties emphasized the importance of partnership in growing the country’s tourism sector.

This commitment was made during a meeting by the management team of the aviation college lead by it Managing Director, Oludayo Taiwo Gideon with the Supervisor for Environment and Tourism, Badagry LGA, Apata Samson Nunayon. Prior to the meeting, students of the college and its management team were hosted to a tour of the town by Nunayon and his team.

Describing the meeting as very fruitful and a welcome development, Nunayon said that: ‘‘The meeting was in line with the agenda of the Badagry LGA Executive Chairman, Onilude Segun Adeniran – led administration in creating suitable environment for cooperation in the area of tourism in Badagry.’’

One of the areas of partnership, he said is in capacity and human resources development To kick this, the college has offered three slots for free in it tour packaging Master Class slated for next month for staff of the local government.

Speaking for the chairman, Nunayon, expressed the council’s appreciation to the college management for the kind gesture, adding that: “It would ultimately strengthen the quality of the tourism workforce and also make it more sustainable.” He further stated that: ‘‘What makes tourism more impactful is by giving back to any destination visited, and that is what we’ve seen today as done by the Aeroport boss. ‘‘Our door is open to all as we are ready for quality partnership and be assured of government support. Tourism is Life.’’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Banga Spag

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chef Debby The wonders of our palm kernel cannot be over emphasised. It is used in different delicacies such as black soup of the Edo region, ofeakwu of the Igbos, banga from Delta, and banga jollof. In fact, I replace palm oil with banga in most soups that require palm oil. Then I started thinking […]
Travel & Tourism

Preparing for guests in a time of COVID -19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Regional Director for Africa, Minor Hotels, Mark Havecroft, shares some strategies in the reopening of tourism businesses with reference to hospitality and what needs to be done to keep both hotel staff and guests safe. Travel seemed like a completely foreign concept in a Covid-19 world until just recently. But then lockdowns began to lift, […]
Travel & Tourism

Oyo govt explores Ibarapa tourist attractions for promotion

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Oyo State government has signalled its intention to focus on the development and promotion of its tourism with a commitment to identifying the tourist attractions and assets of the state, as it has mandated the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to develop a digital website with audio-visual documentation of major tourist/historical sites in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: