Aeroport Aviation College and Travel Management to partner Badagry LGA on tourism

The management of Aeroport Aviation College and Travel Management have pledged to work with Badagry Local Government Council to develop and promote its tourism economy even as both parties emphasized the importance of partnership in growing the country’s tourism sector.

This commitment was made during a meeting by the management team of the aviation college lead by it Managing Director, Oludayo Taiwo Gideon with the Supervisor for Environment and Tourism, Badagry LGA, Apata Samson Nunayon. Prior to the meeting, students of the college and its management team were hosted to a tour of the town by Nunayon and his team.

Describing the meeting as very fruitful and a welcome development, Nunayon said that: ‘‘The meeting was in line with the agenda of the Badagry LGA Executive Chairman, Onilude Segun Adeniran – led administration in creating suitable environment for cooperation in the area of tourism in Badagry.’’

One of the areas of partnership, he said is in capacity and human resources development To kick this, the college has offered three slots for free in it tour packaging Master Class slated for next month for staff of the local government.

Speaking for the chairman, Nunayon, expressed the council’s appreciation to the college management for the kind gesture, adding that: “It would ultimately strengthen the quality of the tourism workforce and also make it more sustainable.” He further stated that: ‘‘What makes tourism more impactful is by giving back to any destination visited, and that is what we’ve seen today as done by the Aeroport boss. ‘‘Our door is open to all as we are ready for quality partnership and be assured of government support. Tourism is Life.’’

