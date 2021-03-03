Afa Okeagbe celebrates Ibegbe festival, seeks improve security

Okeagbe community in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State has bemoaned the rising level of insecurity and dearth of social amenities in the area and the entire Akoko Division. This was as the community called on the state and Federal Government to improve the security architecture of the area, as well as infrastructure of the community. The call was made by the Chairman of the Steering Committee of 2021 Ibegbe Festival (Age Grade Graduation) of Afa Okegabe-Akoko, Dr. Foluso Arewa, during a press conference, organised to herald the ceremony, slated for March 6, 2021.

Explaining the modalities of the festival, Arewa noted that the festival, which was as old as the community, was a ceremony in which those in Oyere Age Grade would graduate to Agbane Igu (senior citizens) after performing the necessary traditional prayers and rites at Ooko, the ancestral place of the people of Afa community.

He said: “You may wish to note that the Ibegbe Festival, known as the Age Grade Graduation, is an important tradition of the people of Afa Okeagbe community, which was not only held in high esteem by our forefathers, but which also has continued to be held with nostalgia as part of the lives of the people of the community.”

The Ibegbe Festival, which is held every nine years and that was last held in 2006, would have been held on March 28, 2020, before it was put on hold even while all preparations had been concluded due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate this year’s Ibegbe festival, billed for Saturday, March 6, all Egbegun Oyere are expected to assemble at the Omode Owa (Oba Palace) by 6am for the traditional prayer before leaving for Ooko for traditional prayers/ rites as part of their graduation rites. According to Arewa, they Egbegun Oyere are also expected to return by noon to the Oba Palace, where their relations, friends and other wellwishers will receive them, and this will be followed immediately by the ‘Royal Speech’ by the Ajana, traditional chiefs and other community leaders, marking the final graduation ceremony.

The Egbegun Oyere graduates will return to the palace with their family members, friends, associates, guests and visitors for entertainment, where a Lagos-based Fuji musician, Alhaji Saheed Osupa, will entertain them. As part of the requirements for the graduation of the Egbegun Oyere, the Steering Committee chairman said the group undertook the multi-million construction project of the new Palace Gate and the general upgrade of the palace, among other community projects as contribution to the development of the community.

