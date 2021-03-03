Metro & Crime

Afa Okeagbe celebrates Ibegbe festival, seeks improve security

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Okeagbe community in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State has bemoaned the rising level of insecurity and dearth of social amenities in the area and the entire Akoko Division. This was as the community called on the state and Federal Government to improve the security architecture of the area, as well as infrastructure of the community. The call was made by the Chairman of the Steering Committee of 2021 Ibegbe Festival (Age Grade Graduation) of Afa Okegabe-Akoko, Dr. Foluso Arewa, during a press conference, organised to herald the ceremony, slated for March 6, 2021.

Explaining the modalities of the festival, Arewa noted that the festival, which was as old as the community, was a ceremony in which those in Oyere Age Grade would graduate to Agbane Igu (senior citizens) after performing the necessary traditional prayers and rites at Ooko, the ancestral place of the people of Afa community.

He said: “You may wish to note that the Ibegbe Festival, known as the Age Grade Graduation, is an important tradition of the people of Afa Okeagbe community, which was not only held in high esteem by our forefathers, but which also has continued to be held with nostalgia as part of the lives of the people of the community.”

The Ibegbe Festival, which is held every nine years and that was last held in 2006, would have been held on March 28, 2020, before it was put on hold even while all preparations had been concluded due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate this year’s Ibegbe festival, billed for Saturday, March 6, all Egbegun Oyere are expected to assemble at the Omode Owa (Oba Palace) by 6am for the traditional prayer before leaving for Ooko for traditional prayers/ rites as part of their graduation rites. According to Arewa, they Egbegun Oyere are also expected to return by noon to the Oba Palace, where their relations, friends and other wellwishers will receive them, and this will be followed immediately by the ‘Royal Speech’ by the Ajana, traditional chiefs and other community leaders, marking the final graduation ceremony.

The Egbegun Oyere graduates will return to the palace with their family members, friends, associates, guests and visitors for entertainment, where a Lagos-based Fuji musician, Alhaji Saheed Osupa, will entertain them. As part of the requirements for the graduation of the Egbegun Oyere, the Steering Committee chairman said the group undertook the multi-million construction project of the new Palace Gate and the general upgrade of the palace, among other community projects as contribution to the development of the community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

PDP’s constitution amendment proposition stolen from APC Govs –Lukman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

. The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has said the constitutional amendment proposition of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the idea of the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).   Lukman, who reacted to a statement credited to the governors of PDP on free and fair elections […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos’ e-hailing taxi operations guidelines now to commence August 27

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos State Government says the new guidelines for e-hailing operators will commence on August 27. The government made this known in a Press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, and made available to newsmen. The release states: “The issues surrounding the new Lagos State Government’s guidelines for the regulations e-hailing […]
Metro & Crime News

JUST IN: Gunmen abduct Nasarawa APC Chairman

Posted on Author Reporter

  Some unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Mr Philip Tatari Shekwo. The Police Commissioner in the state Mr. Emmanuel Bola Longe has confirmed the abduction. Longe said unidentified gunmen in large number stormed the resident of the APC Chairman near Dunamis Church, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica