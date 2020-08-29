AFA Sports partners model, Ibrahim

Nigeria’s foremost sportswear brand, AFA Sports, has concluded its partnership deal with international model, Ololade Ibrahim. This development adds to the portfolio of the 23-year-old Nigerian- born model, who has modelled for universal fashion brands including Armani, Off-White, Nike, Thom Browne, Each Other, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty and many more. She has also been on the runway for Adidas, Victoria Beckham, Bulgari, Sergio Rossi, London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week and covered popular fashion magazines including Vogue, Town & Country and Lampoon amongst others. According to the Chief Executive Officer of AFA Sports, Ugo Udezue, the company is excited to work with Olalade Ibrahim whose Nigerian background not only confirms the abundance of talent herein, but consolidates the brand’s mission to project the originality, creativity and uniqueness of the African culture to the rest of the world.
UEFA League: Two Atletico players test positive for COVID-19
Atletico Madrid say two individuals have tested positive for coronavirus before Thursday’s Champions League quarter-final against RB Leipzig in Lisbon. The Spanish club said the unnamed individuals are isolating at home. The positive cases were discovered after first-team players and club staff travelling to Lisbon were tested in Madrid on Saturday, reports the BBC. […]
UEFA League fallout: Riots erupt in Paris after PSG lose
Rioting erupted in Paris Sundaybnight following the city’s biggest football club losing the European Cup final. Tear gas and baton charges were used by French police on thousands of Paris Saint Germain football fans following the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League game, reports the mailonline.co.uk. Despite France’s capital being a […]
Sign in 10 days or forget it, Napoli warns Osimhen
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has 10 days to decide if he will join Napoli as the Serie A giants are running out of patience with the forward. Napoli are in pole position to land the striker who has been a subject of intense transfer speculation in the past months. The Lille of […]
