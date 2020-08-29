Sports

AFA Sports partners model, Ibrahim

Nigeria’s foremost sportswear brand, AFA Sports, has concluded its partnership deal with international model, Ololade Ibrahim. This development adds to the portfolio of the 23-year-old Nigerian- born model, who has modelled for universal fashion brands including Armani, Off-White, Nike, Thom Browne, Each Other, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty and many more. She has also been on the runway for Adidas, Victoria Beckham, Bulgari, Sergio Rossi, London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week and covered popular fashion magazines including Vogue, Town & Country and Lampoon amongst others. According to the Chief Executive Officer of AFA Sports, Ugo Udezue, the company is excited to work with Olalade Ibrahim whose Nigerian background not only confirms the abundance of talent herein, but consolidates the brand’s mission to project the originality, creativity and uniqueness of the African culture to the rest of the world.

