AFAC unveils new vision for climate finance in Africa

The African Financial Alliance on Climate Change (AFAC) recently unveiled a new vision for 2030 during the global climate summit (COP27), prioritizing mobilising capital and tools to meet the Paris Agreement goal. AFAC, a pan-African alliance of Africa’s key financial institutions and commercial and development banks, mobilises private capital to support continent-wide low-carbon and climate-resilient development. The new blueprint mainly focused on aligning financial flows with achieving greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development by 2030. It proposed improvement in areas such as leadership awareness, access to data, climate risk regulation, climate risk management, and green finance. The launch drew together representatives of the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Global Centre on Adaptation, financial institutions, and country representatives. AFAC called for feedback from the stakeholders on a new strategy.

