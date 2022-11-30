AFAC unveils new vision for climate finance in Africa

The African Financial Alliance on Climate Change (AFAC) recently unveiled a new vision for 2030 during the global climate summit (COP27), prioritizing mobilising capital and tools to meet the Paris Agreement goal. AFAC, a pan-African alliance of Africa’s key financial institutions and commercial and development banks, mobilises private capital to support continent-wide low-carbon and climate-resilient development. The new blueprint mainly focused on aligning financial flows with achieving greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development by 2030. It proposed improvement in areas such as leadership awareness, access to data, climate risk regulation, climate risk management, and green finance. The launch drew together representatives of the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Global Centre on Adaptation, financial institutions, and country representatives. AFAC called for feedback from the stakeholders on a new strategy.
Related Articles
Blackpod erases N110.52bn from cocoa earnings
BAD Lack of sunshine and chemical has affected cocoa output this year As price of chocholate surges in the global market, outbreak of black pod disease has damaged cocoa beans annual output of 330,000 tonnes by 40 per cent or 99,000 tonnes. The damage is valued at N110.52billion ($240.27million) as the currently […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: Elon Musk snaps up $3bn Twitter stake
Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter, according to a US securities filing. The news sent Twitter shares soaring about 25% in pre-market trading, reports the BBC. The Tesla founder bought 73,486,938 Twitter shares on March 14, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The stake is worth $2.89bn (£2.20bn), based on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Airbus shows resilience, delivers 566 planes
Aircraft giant, Airbus, reported consolidated full-year 2020 financial results and provided guidance for 2021. “The 2020 results demonstrate the resilience of Airbus in the most challenging crisis to hit the aerospace industry. I want to thank our teams for their great achievements in 2020 and acknowledge the strong support of our Helicopters and Defence […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)