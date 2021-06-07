News

Afaka 39: Some of our children’re experiencing abnormal behaviours –Parents

Following their harrowing experience in the hands of kidnappers, some of the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, who are now released, have been showing signs of abnormal psychological behaviours.

 

Parents of the students, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, “categorically demand immediate compensation from the ministry and the institute to enable us treat them of their trauma.”

 

It will be recalled that two of the 39 abducted students escaped after their abduction on March 11, 2021, while 10 were released in two batches of five each on April 5 and 7, respectively.

 

The remaining 27 studentswerereleaseonMay5. Meanwhile, a statement signed by Abdullahi Usman, chairman of the parents’ forum, said: “The release of the students ignited hopes that they would immediately be made to go through the very necessary medical check upto ensure their soundness of health

