AFAN: Insecurity endangers Nigeria’s food security plans

Nigerian farmers under the umbrella body of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) called on the Federal Government to act swiftly to check insecurity in order to guarantee food security.

The farmers said that banditry, kidnapping and general insecurity in the country, mostly in the North West region and other parts of the country, portend severe economic risk to the country’s food system if farmers decide to abandon their farms for safety. The National President of AFAN, Arc. Kabir Ibrahim, in a chat with New Telegraph, explained that at the moment banditry and kidnapping were becoming a cankerworm in the North West of Nigeria with the farmers bearing the brunt.

The AFAN national president noted that the threat of the general insecurity relating to banditry and kidnappings could be seen in the case of 40 farmers, who were abducted in Zamfara State by bandits in broad day light.

He said the incident sent wrong signals that all is not well with the country’s agriculture as activities of banditry and kidnapping have now shift to farmers. According to him, the kidnappings occurred in a village known as Faskari, Katsina State and some neighboring villages in Zamfara State largely because of the continued hiding places offered to the bandits by thickset forest that are not cleared. He warned that If this matter exacerbates, it could affect governance as the country will pay very high price for it in short and long terms. Ibrahim said: “The 40 Farmers recently abducted in Zamfara State by gun trotting bandits scares the living day lights out me and all farmers in Nigeria. .

“Yet again, farmers are being kidnapped from my village, Faskari, Katsina State, and some neighboring villages in Zamfara State largely because of the continued hiding places offered to the bandits by thick forest that we are reluctant to bulldoze.

“It is very sad that banditry and kidnapping are becoming a cankerworm in the food basket of the North West of Nigeria with the farmers bearing the brunt. “The incessant kidnappings and general insecurity in the NW and other parts of the country portend a serious threat to our food system.

“If this matter exacerbates, the collapse of governance will rear its head and the country will pay a very high price for On Federal Government’s effort in tackling insecurity, the mechant farmer said: “While we appreciate the effort of the government in ensuring security in some of these areas that have become epicenters of banditry and general insecurity there is still the need to revisit some of the advice that we have given in the various fora that we have been privileged to participate in.

“When I participated in the Ministry of Defence committee (MOD) that toured five states comprising Taraba, Benue,Nasarawa, Katsina and Zamfara in 2019, I discovered that there was no synergy between the various security agencies in securing the troubled areas, the forests constituting safe heavens to the bandits had no real economic value to Nigeria and that the restoration of peace and tranquility in all the affected areas was next to impossible as a result of these risk factors.

“Before this time (MOD committee work) and afterwards I wrote propositions about defoliating the forests in Sambisa, Rugu and other places to finally and definitely rid them of these bandits.” On the role of climate change in Nigeria’s agriculture, the AFAN helmsman said: “Of course, issues of climate change and other considerations constitute impediment to this thesis but a mitigation of the resultant effects of this action are also implementable.

“The obvious advantage of this defoliation or sectoral removal of these forests is the expansion of our cultivable land and even irrigable land.” “The issue of peace and security will be assured once these forests give way,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...