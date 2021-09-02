News

AFAN lauds Buhari on new Agric Minister’s appointment

Posted on

Nigerian farmers, under the auspice of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar as Honorable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, pledging to work in harmony with him to achieve every success in his new job. In a press statement made available to New Telegraph and signed by AFAN National President, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, the farmers’ association said it was indeed a new dawn for Nigeria’s agriculture under President Buhari’s administration towards achieving food security. Ibrahim assured the new agric minister of all Nigerian farmers’ full co-operation in his new assignment. According to him, AFAN is willing to work assiduously to feed the 200 million people of Nigeria sustainably. “AFAN (All Farmers Association of Nigeria) wishes the newly appointed Honorable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, the former Honorable Minister of Environment every success in the new job.

Our Reporters

