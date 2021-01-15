AFAN to FG: COVID-19’s threat to food security worrisome

…fears likely impact of second wave

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the country’s food sector over impending second wave COVID-19 and other challenges in the country.

The National President, AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, an architect, in a chat with this newspaper, admitted that the various challenges were hampering the attainment of total food sufficiency in the country, AFAN’s position on Nigeria’s food security challenges can be linked to international bodie like the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), that had also warned of the impending food crisis in Nigeria.

According to him, several factors such as insecurity, poor funding and unfavourable policies have hampered efforts to attain self-sufficiency over the years. Particularly, the rate of insecurity ravaging the country’s agric architecture is portending food crisis for Nigerian populace. Also, the flood that occurred in June up till August all over the nation last year when it washed away burgeoning crops and livestock is enough to make the farmers apprehensive of imminent food shortage.

To him, the flash floods all over the nation portend a serious impediment to the realisation of a bumper harvest. In addition, the poultry industry is in distress because of the scarcity and prohibitive cost of the energy component of poultry feed. He added that the skyrocketing prices of staples and grains such as maize selling for N18,000 per 100Kg scare the living day lights out of local farmers, who cannot afford it to feed their poultry and other animals.

The AFAN national president said all these challenges were compounded by the COVID-19 second wave that is portending a serious disaster to the food system. Besides, Ibrahim noted that the several windows of support to the farming communities from the CBN and a host of other sources were germane and evidently impactful on the country’s agric sector but only that the opportunities are being hindered by COVID- 19 and its second wave. Ibrahim said: “The 2020 farming season appears to engender a bountiful harvest but the flash floods all over the nation portend a serious impediment to the reali-sation of a bumper harvest this year.

“The several windows of support to the farming communities from the CBN and a host of other sources are germane and evidently impactful. “As one traverses the nation from Dankama in Katsina State to Dutse In Jigawa State , Birnin Magaji in Kano State, Osogbo in Osun State,Ogbomosho in Oyo State,Nkwere in Imo State, Calabar in Cross River State etc. it’s all green signifying a potential bountiful farming season.

“The floods in June up till early August all over the nation have washed away burgeoning crops and livestock enough to make the farmers apprehensive of imminent food shortage, though. For those of us living in the fringes of the Sahara our large ruminants are mere skeletons because animal feed is very costly and very hard to come by. “Wheat offal is going for close to 5000 per 50Kg. The poultry industry is in distress because of the scarcity and prohibitive cost of the energy component of poultry feed!

“The skyrocketing prices of staples and grains such as maize selling for 18,000 per 100Kg scare the living day lights out of us. “All these compounded by COVID-19, which is still around us as much as when it impeded access to our farms during the complete lockdown portend a serious disaster to the food system,” the AFAN national president added. For a significant change to occur, all issues within the value chain need to be addressed, Ibrahim stressed.

He urged the government to focus on more result-oriented efforts, to scale the industry. This, he added, had become necessary as there are now more than enough indicators that the country’s agriculture sector is slipping into an unfavourable state.

