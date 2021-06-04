AFAN to FG: Insecurity hindering agric sector’s contribution to GDP

Nigerian farmers under the aegis of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) have raised the alarm that the on-going insecurity in the country is affecting agric sector’s contribution to the national gross domestic product (GDP). AFAN National President, Kabir Ibrahim, in an interview with New Telegraph, decried the spate of security challenges on the country’s agric sector’s contribution to GDP. He said that according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), agriculture has been the main driver in terms of contributing significant to the country’s GDP.

In particular, Ibrahim noted that agricultural sector contributed 30.77 per cent to the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020). But unfortunately, this per centage has been on the decline from the Q4 2020 following the insecurity confronting the country, especially agric sector of the economy.

The AFAN boss explained that crop production, which remains the major driver of the sector, accounting for 92.93 per cent of overall nominal growth of the sector in third quarter 2020, was severely facing straits amid security challenges. Ibrahim reported that agricultural sector contribution to the national GDP is fast declining over insecurity which is not good and comfortable for the Nigerian economy. He said: “Yes, of course, the insecurity in the land is inversely proportional to agricultural productivity and therefore will effectively affect the contribution of agriculture to the GDP.”

Breakdown showed that in 2020, Nigeria’s GDP amounted to N152,32 trillion, over $400 billion. About 24 per cent of Gross Domestic Product was generated by the agricultural sector. The largest contribution was given by crop productions, which generated 21.8 per cent of the country’s GDP in 2020. Agriculture contributes to a significant part of the country’s GDP. It is a key activity for Nigeria’s economy after oil. Nevertheless, agricultural activities provide livelihood for many Nigerians, whereas the wealth generated. However, the worsening security challenge in the country is posing risk to food security and production.

