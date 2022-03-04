Business

AFAN to FG: Intervene in high cost of food items

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

In order to attain sufficiency for the masses, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has urged the Federal Government to immediately begin the process of buying off processed rice by accredited millers at CBN and RiFAN events. The Association said the purchased commodity should be sold directly to Nigerians at subsidised price to cushion the rising prices. The National President of AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, disclosed this in his address, while paying a courtesy call on the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar, in Abuja.

He emphasised that there was no time to waste again in crashing price of rice in the country that is already beyond the reach of the common man despite the trillions of naira spent on the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) for rice production in the country.

He explained that it was time for President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to resuscitate the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) and Guaranteed Minimum Price (GMP) in order to bring succour to Nigerians. According to him, the Buhari administration may have made efforts and solid achievements in agriculture via various agric interventions and policies, but Nigerians are complaining bitterly of food shortage, rising food prices, austerity and food inflation, which if not addressed properly and immediately, could defeat all the investments made in the country’s agric sector. “It is with great pleasure that we come to express our solidarity with you and the Buhari administration over the efforts and solid achievements in agriculture.

“Agriculture is today on the front burner of the general discourse in Nigeria with the promise of ushering the attainment of food security and an eventual sustainable agricultural economy that will also ensure an alternative to the oil dependent economy currently going through several challenges. “However, the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) should be resuscitated immediately, beginning with the rice displayed in the recent event organised by CBN and RFAN. “The processed rice by accredited millers should be bought directly and sold to the public at subsidized price that’s resuscitating the Guaranteed Minimum Price too.” Speaking further, the AFAN national president said the various interventions by CBN, donor organisations, the several Acts such as bio-safety, soil science, fertilizer, NASC 2019, PVP 2021, ARCN 2021, NADF, NFRA awaiting assent, were all supported by AFAN at the public hearings in NASS.

He, however, suggested that the National Agricultural Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP) recently validated and soon to be launched should be properly implemented with stakeholders like AFAN fully involved to make mechanised farming successful in the country. Ibrahim also explained that all actors in the agriculture space such as the CBN, NALDA and farmers etc. must work in synergy to really impact Nigeria’s food system. He said: “FMARD should spearhead an advocacy drive to get all the 36 States plus FCT Abuja to key into the new agricultural policy (NATIP) by convening a proper council on agriculture around mid- March, 2022 back to back with the formal launch of NATIP with Mr. President as a special guest. “The Minister of Agriculture is to host all farmer organisations in a roundtable prior to the launch of NATIP. “The minister is enjoined to reinvigorate the FMARD by making far reaching restructuring and also evolving a formidable monitoring and evaluation program to ensure proper implementation of the new agricultural policy.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Insecurity: Liners burdened by $1.9bn extortion

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

Foreign ships transiting to Nigeria and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea are spending $1.9  billion yearly on kidnappings and ship seizures, BAYO AKOMOLAFE     About 1,500 fishing vessels, tankers and cargo ships navigate the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) daily from Senegal to Angola. The region is a major shipping route for the […]
Business

Lender urges Nigerians to embrace homeownership

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has urged Nigerians to explore the benefits of home ownership by taking advantage of untapped investment opportunities in mortgage offerings. Head, Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Ruby Onwudiwe, made this known at the Stanbic IBTC Blue Talks Webinar titled, “All You Need to Know […]
Business

NAICOM: Innovation key to sustaining insurance business

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, has challenged insurance industry operators to be innovative and think ahead in order to survive challenges that arises with unforeseen economic disruptions. Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, who spoke on sustainability initiatives, charged practitioners to embrace disruptive business models in order to be able to build an industry that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica