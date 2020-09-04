News

AFAN to FG: Nigeria’s food system can leverage on AfDB’s support

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Following the alarm raised by President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising price of foodstuffs at a time the economy is mired in a slowdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, a group, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), has appealed to the African Development Bank (AfDB) to support Nigeria to fully reinvigorate it’s seed system to achieve sustainable food system post COVID-19. AFAN National President, Kabir Ibrahim, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph yesterday.

He explained that a veritable seed system sprouting from a fully developed and supported early generation seed, foundation seed and certified seed production programmes, would unleash a realisable and markedly sustainable food system in the country if properly implemented in the country’s agricultural sector. According to Ibrahim, the AfDB led by Nigeria’s Dr. Adewunmi Adesina, a world-renowned agricultural economist can give the desired support Nigeria needed to fully reinvigorate its seed system, which will fully and sustainably impact its food system post COVID-19.

He said fears of food sufficiency in the country was worrisome for the President and stakeholders in the sector, saying that AfDB had a critical role to play in Nigerian’s seed system to guarantee food sufficiency for the country’s teeming population post COVID-19. Ibrahim said: “The evolution of a healthy and efficacious Nigerian seed system would have a ripple effect on the entire African seed system coupled with a fully implemented AfCFTA will ultimately bring about food sufficiency in Africa, which will in turn actualise the zero hunger Africa drive of the AfDB finally.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fraud allegations: Magu’s boast of reinstatement worrisome – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as worrisome, the boast by suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, that he would be cleared and reinstated despite the allegations against him. PDP noted the statement by Magu’s lawyer, Wahab Shittu that he would be reinstated in office, and said […]
News

Trump will be ‘fumigated out’ of White House if he loses election – Pelosi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump will be “fumigated out” of the White House if he refuses to leave following the presidential election, according to the top US Democrat. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi reminded the Republican president that he will have to vacate the White House if he loses on November 3, reports Sky News. “There is a […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Aviation sector worst hit, says Sirika

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

…begs Senate not to cut Ministry’s budget   Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, yesterday, told the National Assembly that his Ministry was the worst hit by the impact of the Coronavirus currently ravaging the country and the world.   This was as he pleaded with the apex legislative assembly to shelve its contemplation to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: