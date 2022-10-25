Business

AFARN holds safety summit, Marwa, others get awards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

President, Association of Foreign Airlines (AFARN), Mr. Kingsley Nwokoma, has lauded the initiative of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) for the upgrade of navigational facilities across the country, stressing that many of the security and surveillance equipment would help greatly to detect the activities of oil thieves and people with nefarious activities.

He particularly praised the upgrade would also occur to nine Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radars (RSM 970M) to cover the following stations – Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Maiduguri, Talata-Mafara, Numan, and Obubra configured to be interconnected through a VSAT network and one that intends to improve the country airspace surveillance.

Nwokoma who spoke to journalists in Lagos to announce the AFARN Safety Summit and Awards 2022 with the theme, “Aviation Safety In A Global Distressed Economy: The Place of Nigeria,” disclosed that the aviation industry was the most affected by COVID-19, adding that it took a long time before the sector recovered.

The economies of the world according to him were distressed further by the Russia-Ukraine war, hinting that the theme of this summit is in view of the new world order and the place of Nigeria in terms of aviation security. The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, will be the special guest of honour, while the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be the host.

The major theme of the event will be presented by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

 

The most interesting part of the summit he reiterated is the presentation of the award to the Chairman, of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd) for waging war on drug trafficking in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

H1: FCMB Group records 26% rise in profit

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

FCMB Group Plc has again proved its resilience and capability to deliver outstanding performance and returns to customers and shareholders going by the half year results of the financial institution released recently. A statement made available to New Telegraph said for the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Group’s profit before tax (PBT) rose […]
Business

Analysts play down concerns on Nigeria’s external debt

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As reactions continue to trail the recent release of official data on Nigeria’s public debt profile, analysts at United Capital Research have played down concerns about the country’s rising external debt. According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total public debt stock jumped year- on-year (y-o-y) by 15.64 per cent to N33.11 trillion as […]
Business

Oil edges lower after OPEC report, US stocks draw supports

Posted on Author Reporter

  Crude oil prices slipped on Thursday after OPEC said it expected demand for fuels to fall more than expected, although U.S. government data showing a fall in inventories suggested demand is returning despite the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude LCOc1 was down 8 cents at $45.35 a barrel by 0726 GMT, after a gain of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica