AFARN holds safety summit, Marwa, others get awards

President, Association of Foreign Airlines (AFARN), Mr. Kingsley Nwokoma, has lauded the initiative of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) for the upgrade of navigational facilities across the country, stressing that many of the security and surveillance equipment would help greatly to detect the activities of oil thieves and people with nefarious activities.

He particularly praised the upgrade would also occur to nine Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radars (RSM 970M) to cover the following stations – Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Maiduguri, Talata-Mafara, Numan, and Obubra configured to be interconnected through a VSAT network and one that intends to improve the country airspace surveillance.

Nwokoma who spoke to journalists in Lagos to announce the AFARN Safety Summit and Awards 2022 with the theme, “Aviation Safety In A Global Distressed Economy: The Place of Nigeria,” disclosed that the aviation industry was the most affected by COVID-19, adding that it took a long time before the sector recovered.

The economies of the world according to him were distressed further by the Russia-Ukraine war, hinting that the theme of this summit is in view of the new world order and the place of Nigeria in terms of aviation security. The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, will be the special guest of honour, while the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be the host.

The major theme of the event will be presented by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The most interesting part of the summit he reiterated is the presentation of the award to the Chairman, of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd) for waging war on drug trafficking in Nigeria.

