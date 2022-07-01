News

AfBA condemns massacre of African migrants in Morocco

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comments Off on AfBA condemns massacre of African migrants in Morocco

The African Bar Association (AfBA) has condemned in strong terms the gruesome killing of dozens of African migrants trying to cross from Morocco to Spain, through Melilla, a Spanish Island. The body noted that Melilla and Ceuta are the European Union’s only land borders with Africa and are protected by fences fortified with barbed wire and surveillance cameras.

In a statement issued yesterday in Benin City, Douglas Ogbankwa, Director of Strategic Communications to the African Bar Association (AfBA) President, Hannibal Uwaifo, quoted AfBA President as stating on the issue thus: “The African Bar Association (AfBA) condemns the grisly and unprovoked killing of dozens of African migrants who were hacked to death by Moroccan security officials while trying to make their way to Spain, through the Morocco-Spain land border and we term this action crime against humanity.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Justice Rhodes-Vivour: Corruption deeply rooted in Nigeria

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

A retired Supreme Court Justice, Olabode Rhodes- Vivour, yesterday, lamented that corruption is still deeply rooted in Nigeria like any other country in the world. To address this, he canvassed that concerted efforts must be put in place in order to reduce the incidence to the barest minimum. .   The apex court Justice, who […]
News Top Stories

Court fixes Sept 20 for judgement in Kalu’s suit seeking to stop retrial in alleged N7.1b case

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday fixed September 20, for judgement in a suit filed by former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, seeking to stop his retrial in an alleged N7 1b fraud. The trial, Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after Kalu and EFCC adopted all processes filed for and […]
News Top Stories

S’ Court reserves judgement in suit against FG over funding of superior courts

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA

The Supreme Court Monday reserved judgment in the suit filed against the Federal Government by the 36 state governments over the funding of superior courts created by Section 6 of the Constitution.   The states, in the suit marked: SC/655/2020, want the apex court to hold, among others, that it is the responsibility of the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica