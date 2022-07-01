AfBA condemns massacre of African migrants in Morocco

The African Bar Association (AfBA) has condemned in strong terms the gruesome killing of dozens of African migrants trying to cross from Morocco to Spain, through Melilla, a Spanish Island. The body noted that Melilla and Ceuta are the European Union’s only land borders with Africa and are protected by fences fortified with barbed wire and surveillance cameras.

In a statement issued yesterday in Benin City, Douglas Ogbankwa, Director of Strategic Communications to the African Bar Association (AfBA) President, Hannibal Uwaifo, quoted AfBA President as stating on the issue thus: “The African Bar Association (AfBA) condemns the grisly and unprovoked killing of dozens of African migrants who were hacked to death by Moroccan security officials while trying to make their way to Spain, through the Morocco-Spain land border and we term this action crime against humanity.

