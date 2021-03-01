AFBA demands release of Venezuelan diplomat detained in Cape Verde

The African Bar Association (AFBA), has called on the President of Cape Verde to release a Venezuelan Diplomat, Mr. Alex Saab, who is allegedly being detained in Cape Verde since 2019.

Addressing a press conference Monday in Lagos, President of AFBA, Hannibal Uwaifo, stated that the association’s investigation revealed that Saab’s continued detention is in breach of ECOWAS Protocols, the Charter of the African Union, gross violent violations of international Law.

According to Uwaifo, upon receipt of a petition from Mr. Saab’s wife, the Governing Council of AFBA authorised its Human Rights and International Law Committees to investigate the matter.

He said that the findings of the committee revealed very serious infractions of the ECOWAS Protocols, the Charter of the African Union, gross violent violations of international Law, abuse of Human Rights and disobedience of Court Orders by the Government of Cape Verde.

Uwaifo warned that unless the Cape Verdean authorities are immediately called to order and pursue the path of the rule of law and respect for the Vienna Convention, the ECOWAS region and the AU will soon be thrown into the crisis of monumental proportion which may turn the sub-region and the continent into a laughing stock with dire consequences for our diplomats and their diplomatic immunity.

