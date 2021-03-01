News

AFBA demands release of Venezuelan diplomat detained in Cape Verde

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The African Bar Association (AFBA), has called on the President of Cape Verde to release a Venezuelan Diplomat, Mr. Alex Saab, who is allegedly being detained in Cape Verde since 2019.

Addressing a press conference Monday in Lagos, President of AFBA, Hannibal Uwaifo, stated that the association’s investigation revealed that Saab’s continued detention is in breach of  ECOWAS Protocols, the Charter of the African Union, gross violent violations of international Law.

According to Uwaifo, upon receipt of a petition from Mr. Saab’s wife, the Governing Council of AFBA authorised its Human Rights and International Law Committees to investigate the matter.

He said that the findings of the committee revealed very serious infractions of the ECOWAS Protocols, the Charter of the African Union, gross violent violations of international Law, abuse of Human Rights and disobedience of Court Orders by the Government of Cape Verde.

Uwaifo warned that unless the Cape Verdean authorities are immediately called to order and pursue the path of the rule of law and respect for the Vienna Convention, the ECOWAS region and the AU will soon be thrown into the crisis of monumental proportion which may turn the sub-region and the continent into a laughing stock with dire consequences for our diplomats and their diplomatic immunity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

IPAC inaugurates new Enugu exco, harps on governance

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

A newly elected Enugu State Interim Management Committee of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) was inaugurated in Enugu at the weekend. IPAC’s national leadership at the event charged political parties to always promote democratic tenets that would help in entrenching and sustaining good governance in the country.   It equally stressed the need for […]
News

Anambra guber: Never again’ll APC lose guber poll in S’East –Uzodimma, Nnamani, Onu

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, the South East chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed that never again will the party loose poll in the area. The party has insisted that the November 6th gubernatorial poll will be ‘operation sweep’ for the APC in the state, saying that the […]
News

We’ll resist electricity tariff hike – NLC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…says Nigerians under yoke of excessive charges As Nigerians condemn yet another increase in electricity tariff, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to resist any attempt by the Federal Government to further impoverish the citizenry. President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba on Tuesday lamented that rather than emulate other countries including those in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica