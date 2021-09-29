AFBA urges ECOWAS to sanction Cape Verde over detention of diplomat

The African Bar Association (AFBA) has asked the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to sanction Cape Verde over the continued detention of former Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab, in the country. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, President of AFBA, Mr Hannibal Uwaifo, said it was illegal for Cape Verde to continue to detain the former diplomat after the ECOWAS court has ordered them to release him. He called on regional heads of states of the community to restore the integrity of ECOWAS by sanctioning the West African country.

Uwaifo attributed the increasing number of military interference in the re-gion to the refusal of heads of states to obey the rule of law and court orders. “The latest rising number of coups in West Africa is as a result of disobedience to rule of law and court orders by regional heads of states.

