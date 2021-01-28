AfBC, others laud AfCFTA impact on intra-African trade

Following the commencement of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, the pan-African private sector, under the umbrella body of African Business Council (AfBC), has acknowledged its support for the scheme as it promote Intra-African Trade.

AfBC, in a press release made available to New Telegraph, signed by its Interim Chairperson, Dr. Amany Asfour, and Interim Vice-Chairperson, Dr. Mansur Ahmed, disclosed that the start of trading under the AfCFTA presented enormous business opportunities for the pan-African private sector, SMEs, women and youths as the continent takes this bold move towards boosting intra-African trade.

Particularly, the start of trading on the basis of the AfCFTA followed the African Union’s decision on December 5, 2020 at the 13th Extra Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union on the AfCFTA. According to him, the African Business Council reiterated its support for the political leaders in this endeavour to start AfCFTA in the continent.

It also highlighted the AfCFTA as an opportunity for the pan-African private sector to build Africa through manufacturing, distribution, transportation, health eco-systems, among others. Asfour said in the statement that “the AfCFTA gives us an opportunity to drive our agenda. For many years, the African business community has been individualistic in driving the continent’s agenda. It is an opportunity for us as the African Business Council to come together and support the implementation of the AfCFTA. We are a united voice, and we can do this together.”

For Ahmed, who is also the President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), “it is a new year, and new opportunities are emerging. As manufacturers, traders, farmers, transporters, shippers, women business associations and youths, here is our time. “Let us go out there and grab the opportunities. It is time to feed Africa through agriculture, manufacturing and promoting value chains. It is only through a united voice that we can have transformation in Africa.”

Like this: Like Loading...