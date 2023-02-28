Sports

AFC C’ League: Ighalo scores four as Al-Hilal whip Al-Duhail 7-0

Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo, scored four goals as Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia beat Qatar’s Al-Duhail 7-0 on Sunday to reach the AFC Champions League final.

 

The former Manchester United striker scored his first goal inside 90 seconds at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha. Al-Hilal host Urawa Red Diamonds in Riyadh in the first leg of the final on April 29 with the return game in Saitama, Japan on May 6. The club competition is the most prestigious in Asian football.

“For people watching the score must have been a surprise,” former Manchester United forward Ighalo said. The 33-year-old, who also played in the Premier League with Watford, left Old Trafford in 2021 after one season. He joined Al Hilal in January after 12 months at Al Shabab, who also play in Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal, who are chasing a record-extending fifth title, are also on track to become the first team to win successive championships since Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad in 2005.

