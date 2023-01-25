Business

AFC closes €150m syndicated loan with DEG, Proparco

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has announced the successful closure of a €150 million 10-year Loan facility with European development finance institutions DEG – Deutsche Investitionsund Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH and Proparco. According to a press release, DEG, a subsidiary of Germany’s stateowned KfW Group, has provided financing, advice and support to enterprises in developing and emerging-market countries since its inception in 1962.

The transaction builds on a partnership with AFC that began in 2012 and has resulted in several loans from DEG, including a recent $170 million 12-year loan in 2021. Petra Kotte, Head of Banking and German Business, highlighted the strategic partnership with AFC: “DEG is very happy to have arranged this facility with our long-standing partner Proparco and thus cementing our excellent relationship with Africa’s leading infrastructure financier AFC.

The facility contributes to closing Africa’s infrastructure gap, positively impacting on the livelihood of surrounding communities, and supporting AFC in their endeavour to reduce the continent’s footprint as part of their dedicated climate resilience strategy.” Proparco, the private sector financing arm of Agence Française de Développement Group (AFD Group), has been promoting sustainable economic, social and environmental development by providing funding and support to businesses and financial institutions in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East for over 45 years. Its action focuses on key development sectors including infrastructure, mainly for renewable energies, as well as agribusiness, financial institutions, health and education. Proparco provided AFC in 2021 with a $50m senior credit line in the $170 million syndicated loan led by DEG.

 

