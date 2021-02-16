Business

AFC hires Blackstone’s Zarou CEO, Shenouda as CIO

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), one of the biggest investors in infrastructure solutions in Africa, has announced the appointment of Sameh Shenouda as its new Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer.

 

Mr. Shenouda brings over 27 years of experience in investments and fundraising in international capital markets, with a focus on infrastructure development, setting up new platforms and supporting management teams.

 

He has deep knowledge of African markets and has worked across AFC’s priority sectors including Power, Transport & Logistics, Heavy Industries and Natural Resources. Egyptian-born Mr. Shenouda was most recently the CEO of Zarou, a developer, owner and operator of infrastructure projects in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia that is 100% owned by The Blackstone Group.

 

Previously, he was the Head of Infrastructure at CDC Group Plc, the UK development finance institution. Mr. Shenouda built CDC’s direct infrastructure equity business, which, under his leadership, invested in excess of US$1 billion in Africa and South Asia.

