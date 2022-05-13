Business

AFC launches $2bn facility to support economic recovery in Africa

In response to economic challenges created by the global pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), yesterday, launched a $2 billion facility to support recovery and resilience in Africa. According to a statement on its website, AFC has committed to funding up to 50 per cent of the new African Economic Resilience Facility and mobilising the remainder through the Corporation’s network of international partners and investors.

The statement said that the facility would be disbursed through loans from AFC to selected commercial banks, regional development banks and central banks in various African countries, providing them with much needed hard currency liquidity to finance trade and other economic activities in their jurisdictions.

These institutions will be able to leverage AFC’s proven access to global funding to receive financing at competitive rates. Speaking on the rationale behind the launch, Head of Treasury and Financial Institutions, Banji Fehintola, said: “COVID-19 set back Africa’s economic growth trajectory and widened the trade financing gap, while the Russia-Ukraine conflict has added a further set of challenges negatively impacting growth prospects across the continent. “We are determined to play a leading role in helping the continent’s recovery and resilience, not only though the work we do in bridging Africa’s infrastructure gap, but also through targeted interventions such as this $2 billion economic resilience facility.”

 

