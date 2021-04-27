AFC, StarTimes confirm media rights deal in Africa

The

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced StarTimes as their new media partner in Sub-Saharan Africa for 2021 to broadcast the AFC’s national team and club competitions including the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar Final Round (until December 31, 2021) as well as the Group Stages, Knock-out Stages and Finals of the AFC Champions League 2021 and the AFC Cup 2021 on a non-exclusive basis.

With the AFC national team and club competitions, StarTimes further expands their already impressive portfolio of rights, which includes the Bundesliga, UEFA Europa League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Euro 2020 among others.

Dato’ Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: “The AFC is delighted with this new partnership which will bring the best of Asian football to the sub-Saharan African region, and we are thankful to the StarTimes for recognising the value of the AFC’s competitions.”

Philippe Zou, StarTimes Content Operation Center Director, said: “We are delighted to partner with the Asian Football Confederation to bring the AFC’s national team and club competitions to Africa.”

