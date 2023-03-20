AFC wins ‘DFI of the Year for Europe & Africa’ award

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has been awarded “DFI of the Year-Europe & Africa” at the 2022 IJGlobal Awards, according to a press release. The statement said that the IJGlobal, a prominent industry publication for the energy and infrastructure market, presented the prestigious award to AFC at a ceremony in London, recently. Commenting on the award, Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of Africa Finance Corporation, said: “We are incredibly proud and humbled to receive this distinguished award. We extend our gratitude to IJGlobal Awards and its judges for acknowledging our accomplishments. Our success is the result of the unwavering commitment and tireless efforts of every individual at AFC, as well as the invaluable support of our partners and stakeholders.

“Our resolve to provide efficient sustainable solutions that bridge Africa’s infrastructure deficit and unleash its economic potential remains unflinching. Our ultimate goal is to establish an Instrumental Africa as the powerhouse catalyst for worldwide economic growth, particularly as humanity grapples with the pressing challenge of resource scarcity and depletion. This time, we are committed to ensuring that Africa captures and retains value from its immense critical resources.” Similarly, one of the judges of the awards said: “AFC deserves to be recognised for the leading role it plays in the development of project finance and infrastructure in several African countries.

We were impressed that AFC was seen to be truly value additive through its participation, helping other lenders get comfortable with risks or projects they would otherwise be uncomfortable with.” According to the statement, “AFC has a proven track record of developing key transformational projects on the continent, providing pragmatic solutions for Africa’s infrastructure deficit and challenging operating environment for over 16 years. “One of the Corporation’s early investments at inception was the Cabeolica wind farm, a 26MW project supplying at the time 25% of the country’s electricity needs. Since then, AFC has made investments in Singrobo, a 44MW hydro-electric power project, a 60MW wind farm project in Djibouti, and the 1,300MW Kainji Hydro Dam in Nigeria and, most recently, the joint acquisition of Lekela Power, Africa’s largest renewables-focused independent power producer, with plans to more than double capacity of the operating assets within four years.”

