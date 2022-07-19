Business

AFCAC elects Nigerian, Adeyemi, as scribe

Another Nigerian has again put the country on African aviation map as the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) has announced the election of Adefunke Adeyemi as the new Secretary General of the Commission.

 

The Bureau and the Secretariat of AFCAC informed AFCAC member states, international organisations, state partners, and all aviation and affiliated stakeholders of Adeyemi’s as the new Secretary General of the continental body. Adeyemi’s election as Secretary General of AFCAC was announced at the 34th AFCAC Plenary in Dakar, Senegal.

 

The new AFCAC Secretary-General takes over from the former Secretary General, Mr. Tefera Mekonnen TEFERRA whose tenure ended in January 2022, following which Ms. Angeline Simana steered AFCAC as Interim Secretary General.

 

Adeyemi remarked shortly after her election that her objective is to build on the progress already made by previous Secretaries General and teams of AFCAC to see a new dawn for change through positive action for AFCAC and African aviation.

 

“The vision for African aviation is to enable a fully connected, prosperous, and united Africa. We have made so much progress and we must stay the course and build on the current momentum to strengthen existing partnerships and create new mutually beneficial relationships.

 

We are stronger together and I am fully committed to collaboration, multilateralism, and fostering cooperation with all States, partners, and relevant stakeholders to move African aviation forward,” she said.

 

With an international career spanning over 20 years, Adefunke began her career as a practicing lawyer in Nigeria and then as Company Secretary and General Counsel to Virgin Nigeria Airways before joining the International Air Transport Association (IATA) where she has worked in different roles over the last 12 years.

 

In her current role as Regional Director, External Affairs and Sustainability for Africa, she advocates for the sustainability of air transport, trade, tourism, and business across the region, highlighting its positive socio-economic impact and value as strategic enablers and accelerators of development and growth across Africa and beyond.

 

