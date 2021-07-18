AfCFTA: ACCI holds conference to boost SMEs capacity

The Policy Advocacy Centre (PAC) of Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) says the first Abuja Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Conference and Exhibition is geared towards building capacity of SMEs for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The conference is being organised by stakeholders and coordinated by the PAC, ACCI under the patronship of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

A statement by Olayemi John-Mensah, Media/ Strategy Officer of ACCI, stated that the conference and exhibitions would address internal hindrances working against SMEs existence in Nigeria. John-Mensah said the event would fast-track implementation of the new National MSMEs Policy, proposal for a legal framework to harmonise SMEs taxation, regulatory permits and ease of access to governmental incentives to the SMEs.

“The conference will also focus on creating a statutory annual platform for bringing together stakeholders and operators in the field of Small and Medium Enterprises to address the challenges of the sector. “Nigerian government has introduced so many programmes and policies but the SMEs sector is still facing problems of access to funding, multiple taxation and lack of access to government incentives,” she said.

According to a statement from the organisers, the conference is built as a statutory annual meeting point to analyse and proffer solutions to those problems.

Like this: Like Loading...