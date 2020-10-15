Business

AfCFTA: Action committee inaugurates ‘AfCFTA champions’

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Action Committee on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has inaugurated some eminent Nigerians as “AfCFTA Champions” to mobilise technical and financial resources towards implementing the country’s share benefits in the continental free trade area. The National Action Committee on AfCFTA had identified ownership of the readiness interventions as a critical requirement for the successful implementation of AfCFTA in Nigeria.

The committee at its second steering committee meeting held recently inaugurated some eminent Nigerians as “AfCFTA Champions” to mobilise technical and financial resources towards implementation and maximization of the country’s share of benefits abound in the continental free trade area. A statement by Senior Special Assistant on Public Sector Matters (OCOs)/Secretary of the National Action Committee AfCFTA, Mr. Francis Anatogu, said the meeting was chaired by Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.

It had in attendance other ministers, senior public officials, business leaders, national leaders of industry and trade associations and labour union representatives. The AfCFTA champions are drawn from the public and private sectors and include Ministers, heads of parastatals and eminent business leaders. The champions are expected to mobilise policy and business actors, provide steer to the National Action Committee and technical work streams, and drive ownership of readiness programs.

The AfCFTA Champions from the public sector are Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Hon Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) Hon. Attorney-General/Minister of Justice, Goody Jedy Agba, Minister of State, Power, Dr Uche Ogah, Hon. Minister of State, Mines & Steel Development, Mr.Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State, Education, Timipre Sylva, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Amb. Maryam Katagum, Minister of State, Industry Trade and Investment, Sen Gbemi Saraki, Minister of State, Transport, Olorunnimbe Mamora, Hon. Minister of State, Health, Olusegun Awolowo, Executive Director/CEO, Nigeria Export Promotion Council.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN reverts to N379/$1 official exchange rate

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Barely 48 hours after it adjusted the exchange rate on its official website to N380/$1, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday altered the rate back to N379 per dollar, according to data on the apex bank’s website. The data further shows that the regulator has also changed its official selling exchange rate from N381/$1 […]
Business

Power distribution market shortfall surges to N1.83trn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

SUBSIDY Federal Government is bearing the burden of N20 per kilowatt deficit recorded from electricity tariff, as against N50 per kilowatt every customer ought to pay   T he total shortfall suffered by Nigeria’s power distribution market has surged to N1.83 trillion in the last four years.     This deficit, a statistics of the […]
Business

Glo slashes call rate to 11k per second

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Integrated telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has announced a new tariff regime that will enable its customers to make calls across all networks in the country at the rate of 11 kobo per second. This means that one minute of call from Glo to all networks will now be at the rate of N6.60k The company […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: