AfCFTA: Action committee inaugurates ‘AfCFTA champions’

The National Action Committee on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has inaugurated some eminent Nigerians as “AfCFTA Champions” to mobilise technical and financial resources towards implementing the country’s share benefits in the continental free trade area. The National Action Committee on AfCFTA had identified ownership of the readiness interventions as a critical requirement for the successful implementation of AfCFTA in Nigeria.

The committee at its second steering committee meeting held recently inaugurated some eminent Nigerians as “AfCFTA Champions” to mobilise technical and financial resources towards implementation and maximization of the country’s share of benefits abound in the continental free trade area. A statement by Senior Special Assistant on Public Sector Matters (OCOs)/Secretary of the National Action Committee AfCFTA, Mr. Francis Anatogu, said the meeting was chaired by Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.

It had in attendance other ministers, senior public officials, business leaders, national leaders of industry and trade associations and labour union representatives. The AfCFTA champions are drawn from the public and private sectors and include Ministers, heads of parastatals and eminent business leaders. The champions are expected to mobilise policy and business actors, provide steer to the National Action Committee and technical work streams, and drive ownership of readiness programs.

The AfCFTA Champions from the public sector are Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Hon Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) Hon. Attorney-General/Minister of Justice, Goody Jedy Agba, Minister of State, Power, Dr Uche Ogah, Hon. Minister of State, Mines & Steel Development, Mr.Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State, Education, Timipre Sylva, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Amb. Maryam Katagum, Minister of State, Industry Trade and Investment, Sen Gbemi Saraki, Minister of State, Transport, Olorunnimbe Mamora, Hon. Minister of State, Health, Olusegun Awolowo, Executive Director/CEO, Nigeria Export Promotion Council.

