AfCFTA: Africa’s GDP to hit $3.4 trillion –ECA

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), has said that the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would project the continent’s gross domestic product to $3.4 trillion. Director of the African Institute for Development and Economic Planning (IDEP), Karima Bounemra Ben Soltane, made the disclosure during a consultation meeting with African micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on AfCFTA implementation, organised by ECA, Communication consultancy AUNIQUEI, with funding from the European Union (EU) in Dakar.

The AfCFTA, which commenced operations in January, is set to create the biggest free trade area in the World with a market of more than 1.2 billion people and a gross domestic product (GDP) of more than US$2.5 trillion. The bloc has immense opportunities for increasing intra-regional trade, enhancing production, promoting economies of scale, creating jobs, raising incomes and improving the standard of living of the African people Soltane, who noted that the forum was necessary to understand how participants could unite to boost the agreement’s implementation, urged the MSMEs to play their part alongside the public sector if the AfCFTA was to succeed.

Making reference to the COVID-19 crisis, she said in spite of the adverse challenges of the past two years, Africa was making efforts to ensure the success of the agreement. Similarly, ECA’s Senior Regional Adviser, Adeyinka Adeyemi, said the forum’s objective was to seek to build a network of African MSMEs as well as to learn what the AfCFTA meant to the enterprises and to help them make money. Event facilitator and Chief Executive Officer of AUNIQUEI, Bunmi Makinwa, said the bottom line for the agreement was to ensure free movement of goods and services, enhance business interaction, and that the continent should prosper.

