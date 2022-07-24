AFCFTA: Committee develops 8 pillars to boost intra–African trade

The National Action Committee (NAC) on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has said that it has developed eight strategic pillars in line with the African Union’s framework for boosting intra-African trade. Secretary of the Committee, Mr. Francis Anatogu said yesterday in Abuja that the strategy was developed to achieve the Af- CFTA objectives.

He said that the first pillar focused on establishing the institutional framework to coordinate the multiple agencies in the public and private sectors involved in implementing provisions of the AfCFTA agreement. “On this pillar, our priority is to fulfill all national requirements to enable Nigerian business to commence trading under Af- CFTA once the necessary legal documentation becomes available from the AfCFTA Secretariat.

“So far, the Nigeria Customs Service has been designated as Nigeria’s Competent Authority for the administration of the rules of origin. ”With that, efforts are now underway to finalise the import and export processes, procedures and forms for the administration of AfCFTA rules of origin and gazetting of the legal documents to enable trade to com- mence,” he said.

According to him, the second pillar focuses on growing Nigeria’s production for export capacity to $50 billion per annum. Anatogu said this was being done by focusing on selected priority product value chains and on growing a highly productive workforce to earn premium wages in Nigeria and Africa.

“We have identified our arrowhead, high potential and frontier products and services for AfCFTA. “Considering Africa’s demand and our industrial policies set out in the national development plan, national industrial policy, zero oil plan and other sector policies.” He said that AfCFTA with focus on trade of value-added products and services presents huge possibilities for state governments to grow their economies by attracting and supporting business focused on export trade.

According to him, a sub-national AfCFTA programme is already underway to support states to develop their strategies for AfCFTA. Anatogu said that to this end, NAC Secretariat in collaboration with the Nigeria Governors Forum organised a three-day Sub-national Strategy workshop on AfCFTA in November 2021. “Over ten states have set up their Technical Working Group (TWG) on AfCFTA. “Our charge to the states is to build an ecosystem around a specific product/service value chain to achieve a minimum of $1.2 billion of exports by 2035.

“Another component of this pillar focuses on aggregating SMEs for AfCFTA. This programme involves working with aggregator companies and large companies to train and onboard SMEs into their supply chains.”

He said that the third pillar focused on trade facilitation, reducing time and cost of trade by simplifying, modernising and harmonising import and export processes and procedures. Anatogu said that it also focuses on automation of administrative and regulatory compliance processes.

He said that the fourth pillar focused on domesticating the AfCFTA agreement by updating trade and complementary policies, regulations and laws to align with the provisions of the AfCFTA Agreement and to conform to contemporary practices. “On this pillar, the review and update of Nigeria’s trade policy is underway led by the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN).

“The national AfCFTA strategy has revealed a need to update and align the national industrial policy to the trade and investment policies in partnership with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, “The NAC has commenced a project to define the requisite updates to our policies, regulations and laws.

“It will also identify similar updates to requests from our trading partners and define areas where we should pursue mutual recognition and cooperation agreements,” he said. The secretary said that the fifth pillar would focus on trade infrastructure including energy, digital, water and logistics infrastructure to enable intra-Africa trade.

Anatogu said the sixth pillar focused on trade finance and involved configuring and strengthening financial service institutions and businesses for continental trade including financing export trade, providing banking, insurance and related services. He said the seventh pillar focused on bridging the gaps in trade information, adding that this involved providing products and market information to the trading community.

