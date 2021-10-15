AfCFTA: Customs requires N4bn for digital system

In preparation for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement and make Nigerian products competitive in the continent, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that it will need N4 billion to complete its automated systems to ease good clearance in the country.

The agency said the N4 billion will place the Service in a better position for AfCFTA and also ensure 100 per cent good clearance. The NCS revealed that it had attained about 67 per cent digital compliance and planning to achieve 90 per cent increase in automated system processing in the next three months when funding would have been available to ship in all the gadgets and scanning equipment for the vari-ous border stations.

It would be recalled that the country’s organised private sector, business community, local manufacturers, exporters and importers, including the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, have all called for reformation of the Nigeria Customs Service, in order to boost clearing processes and competitiveness of Nigerian products in the continent for Af- CFTA. Disclosing this in an interview with New Telegraph during the fourth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) in Lagos, the Comptroller and Head of Trade Facilitation of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Anthony Ayalogu, explained that the Service had tried to remove physical contacts from its goods clearance procedures since it began to install automated machine systems, including creating single window to ensure non-human face contacts at the ports, airports and land borders.

According to him, the NCS is ready for AfCFTA implementation take-off, that was the reason it is upgrading its digitalised system to accommodate the volumes of cargoes expected to be done in terms of goods clearing and oth-ers. Ayalogu assured that the NCS had gone paperless in all its processes involving goods clearing in the country, saying that they were advising importers and exporters not to come to the gateway as they can key into the Nigeria Customs’ data system to do their work at ease.

He said the Service had approved a time-line such as given a maximum of 48 hours for PAAR to be rolled out, a maximum of 60 hours for examination to release, and a maximum of 48 hours for NS fees to be endorsed. He said: “Physical contact is removed from the processes in the NCS. Before now, we had also created what we called a single window for Customs processing. Single window means that whether you are in any port in Nigeria, whether in the headquarters, we could have what we call a work flow that will cut across distance and time and everybody can work in the same virtual space. “We have gone paperless and digital in all this process. This is also what we have done.

But what we are seeing on ground is that people are still moving around with papers one way or the other. “This is because most of the agencies that work with us are not as digital as us. Some agencies don’t have computers at all. “They still sign their documents, approvals are still signed. “So the agent or the importer has to have physical stamps before it can be approved and Customs cannot wait for all that. In our system, we don’t have a place to bring in physical papers, meaning that, at that point, we are delayed. “And once we are delayed like that, it means that we have to wait for them to finish.” On the NCS’ plans to achieve 90 per cent digital system compliance for Af- CFTA, he said: “I know we are not making it yet and am always checking everyday to see how far we have gone in our system upgrade. “The last time I checked, we had 67 per cent.

It may not be wonderful for you, but 67 per cent digital compliance is good. When the Comptroller General (CG) of Customs got to hear about this, he was very happy; that means that when these things are coming, our scanners would have come in place when our service time levels agreement would have been signed with other sister agencies we hope to go 90 per cent in less than three months.”

The Customs chief, however, explained that the Service had taken delivery of three new scanners in Lagos that will improve container scanning at the ports. “Before now we had problems with scanners. I want to announce to you here that last week, we had delivery of three huge massive scanners. They anded here, Apapa port is covered today, Onne in Port Harcourt is covered and one other port, I think PTML or KLT will have a robust scanner. “Now, what that means is that less physical examinations, more non-intrusive examination will reduce the time for goods clearance. This is exactly what we make us competitive in AfCFTA. “We know what it means to have improved trade facilitation especially at this time when we are entering into regional integration. We know that if we don’t arm ourselves within a very good time and a very good low cost we will lose in this very competition.”

Like this: Like Loading...