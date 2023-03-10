AfCFTA: Dangote sees Benin’s position as threat to implementation

Nigerian billionaire and President/Chief Executive, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has disclosed that it will take a lot to successfully implement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement if Benin Republic is not put under check. Dangote stated this in an interview at a Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)’s event in Lagos.

He told New Telegraph that Benin Republic had been frustrating ECOWAS Trade, Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) and other trade treaties in the sub-regions by not complying with trade agreements with neighbouring countries. The Dangote Group helmsman revealed that Benin Republic posed a risk to the successful implementation of AfCFTA agreement as it allows influx of foreign products into its domain at the detriment of local products. Precisely, the African richest man pointed out that Benin Republic had never been a good host in ECOWAS because of their selfish interest and hatred for other countries in Africa. According to him, Nigerian manufacturers have shown the zeal and commitments to trade agreements with other countries in West Africa region via the ETLS and others but it’s only Benin Republic that is the problem thwarting respect for regional trade agreements. Dangote said: “From ECOWAS, we need to make sure that most of our markets work. Most of the local manufacturers actually behave very well when it comes to sub-regional trade.

“We take goods to Ivory Coast, we take goods to Ghana, we take goods to Lome, Togo. But the most challenge we have is that of Republic of Benin. “Then, the AfCFTA would not work in Africa with Republic of Benin’s behaviour to ETLS. For instance, as I am talking to you, 80 per cent of Republic of Benin’s cement is coming from China. “But whereas, we (Nigeria) are 28km from the border of Republic of Benin, and we are not allowed to take our cement into their country for reasons best known to the government of Benin Republic.

“So, why are we thinking of Af- CFTA when the regional markets are not working?” He added: “I believe that there is need for a change in ECOWAS treaty on trade since we all have mutual rights, so that Nigeria, with our own products, can produce abundantly and access the outside markets if we can produced at cheaper prices.” While speaking on the importance of PPP and the Presidential Order 007 on road construction, Dangote said: “I think the PPP in the country is working fine. We advised the federal government on the funding of road projects. “We said look at our budget it is definitely important for government to build infrastructure but it is not going to happen because of our lean budget. “For instance, like what is done in the National Assembly if you have a road project that needs N10 billion for completion, the first year you will allocate 30 per cent for the contractor to handle the construction and by the time the contractor will get to the following year, he would come back to government that inflation had eaten up the 30 per cent allocation for the road project and demand for another fund. “So, we will never finish such roads. And that is why we had a discussion with Mr. President and he solely brought out a very robust Presidential Order 007 that says companies that have enough cash flows or companies that build roads can use their resources and take up road projects and not pay tax for the next three years and it has been working. “I hope you remember the Apapa Oshodi road infrastructure up to Isolo, up to Oworonshoki, up to the toll gate, we are the one driving it and we are not going to use our money to pay tax for the next three years. “But you can see that it is a 10-year growth. We are servicing the service lane through the main lanes and the second one at other side. If there is no traffic, it doesn’t take you up to 30 minutes before you get to your destination. “So these are the types of roads that we need in Nigeria. If we should wait for government budget, we will never have good infrastructure in this country.”

Like this: Like Loading...