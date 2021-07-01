AfCFTA: Delta ready to collaborate with FG – Okowa

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday assured the government that his administration would partner the Federal Government towards domesticating the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement. He gave the assurance at a meeting with the Federal Government Trade delegation, led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo in Asaba, the state capital. He urged the Federal Government to without further delay address the issues of high cost of fund and poor power supply in the country, saying that there were bottlenecks associated with export trading, even as he tasked the Federal Government on the need to work towards eliminating the constraints to encourage more traders. The governor commended the Minister for the enthusiasm in moving from state to state in ensuring that more states were involved in the trade agreement to boost export and increase internally generated revenue.
