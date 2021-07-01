News

AfCFTA: Delta ready to collaborate with FG – Okowa

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday assured the government that his administration would partner the Federal Government towards domesticating the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement. He gave the assurance at a meeting with the Federal Government Trade delegation, led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo in Asaba, the state capital. He urged the Federal Government to without further delay address the issues of high cost of fund and poor power supply in the country, saying that there were bottlenecks associated with export trading, even as he tasked the Federal Government on the need to work towards eliminating the constraints to encourage more traders. The governor commended the Minister for the enthusiasm in moving from state to state in ensuring that more states were involved in the trade agreement to boost export and increase internally generated revenue.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EU, UNICEF improve education access for 20,000 children in North East

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

At least 20,000 children will benefit from classroom and toilet construction/ renovation funded by the European Union (EU) in Borno State. Implemented by UNICEF through state and local partners, 116 newly constructed/ renovated classrooms and 53 latrines have now been handed to the Borno State Universal Basic Education Board. The facilities will support girls’ education, […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Soludo becomes APGA’s guber candidate

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo and Echezona Okafor

…as factional group suspends former CBN gov The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), loyal to Governor Willie Obiano, Wednesday, elected Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo as its gubernatorial candidate for the Anambra State gubernatorial poll taking place in November. This is coming as the APGA faction led by Mr Jude Okeke announced the suspension of Soludo […]
News

INEC: 14 CSOs threaten court action against Onochie’s nomination

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…as CAN tells Senate to reject nomination Fourteen Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have resolved to institute legal action against President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating his media aide, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The CSOs made their position known at a media parley coordinated by the Executive Director […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica