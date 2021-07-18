News

AfCFTA: Drive inclusive trade to boost sub-regional economy, Osinbajo tells ECOWAS TPO

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said with the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, there was the need to drive more inclusive trade initiatives and expand intra-regional trade in the ECOWAS sub-region.

According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo stated at the weekend in Abuja at the inaugural gala night of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Trade Promotion Organisations (TPO) Network.

The President of ECOWAS TPO Network is the Executive Director/CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo; and the Vice President is the CEO of Cote d’Ivoire Export Promotion Organisation, Mr. Guy M’Bengue.

The Vice President said the TPO Network, established with the support of the International Trade Centre (ITC), “is a farsighted and insightful initiative of the ECOWAS, trade promotion organisations in the ECOWAS community.”

He added that the Network must present a trustworthy platform for cross learning and the sharing of knowledge and information assets.

“The vision of our Heads of State and Governments in resolving to establish this network (TPO) is to build a more robust and broader economic space for trade and investment. A major part of that effort is that the network serves as a platform for businesses and trade promotion agencies in our sub-region to share knowledge and business opportunities, and develop trade capacity in our sub-region,” he said.

Commending the ECOWAS and the TPO network for the success of the launch and its First Annual General Assembly, the Vice President noted that there was the imminent task of enabling our region to benefit maximally from the AfCFTA and other intra and extra regional export opportunities.

Dignitaries at the event include the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Industry, Trade and Investment; Otunba Niyi Adebayo; his colleague Minister of State, Ambassador Mariam Katagum; Executive Director/CEO, NEPC, Segun Awolowo; the CEO of Cote d’Ivoire Export Promotion Organisation, Mr. Guy M’Bengue; the Vice President, ECOWAS Commission, Finda Koroma; among other senior government officials and development partners.

