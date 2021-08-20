AFCFTA: Egyptian business experts mobilise to boost Nigerian products

Nigerian entrepreneurs’ hope of benefiting from trade opportunities provided by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) has become brighter with the alliance which Egyptian African Business Association (EABA) said it was establishing with all classes of businesses in Nigeria.

Indication emerging from the association’s justconcluded zoom business conference showed that the group has discovered so many business platforms in Nigeria that need to be made global. The Nigeria’s Country Representative of EABA, Tosin Sasayna, said the focus of the group on Nigeria was based on the fact that other African countries depend largely on Nigeria’s economic breakthrough for survival.

Sasayna, who called on the Nigerian government to make more investments in developing micro-enterprises in the country, said Nigerian made goods have been proven to be among the best in the world, with strict adherence to production standards. She said the group had started training local producers of various goods to ensure that they meet export standards.

Like this: Like Loading...