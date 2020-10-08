AfCFTA: Examining inputs towards trade treaty take-off

Recently, the Secretary- General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, paid a visit to Nigeria, where he met with the Federal Government and members of the organised private sector on the country’s preparedness for the January 1, 2021 take-off date. Taiwo Hassan reports

As Africa targets January 1, 2021 for the commencement and implementation of the much publicised African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in the continent, no doubt, the volume of trade with one another will be put to test during the trade agreement. AfCFTA, which ought to have started in July this year had a stopover delay following COVID-19 crisis. In addition, AfCFTA is an instrument that seeks to liberalise trade among African countries. Again, it is targeting to achieve a borderless Africa, with an eye on a single market for goods and services on the continent. Based on AfCFTA economic agenda, it is easily the largest trade agreement since the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 1994 and a flagship project of Africa’s Agenda 2063, targeted at creating a single market for 1.2 billion people and exposing each country to a $3.4 trillion market opportunity on the continent. However, with this, all eyes are shifting on Nigeria, most importantly, her manufacturing sector to step up in order to drive the continent’s biggest trade agreement.

Intra-African trade

However, in spite of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector expected to take a lead in AfCFTA, it is regrettable that Nigeria’s volume of trade in terms of total imports coming from African countries in the last 10 years was only 5.6 per cent, according to survey report from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN). In the survey, MAN posited that the country’s trade integration within Africa was so small compared to bilateral trade with foreign countries, thus signifying that the passage of AfCFTA needed policy framework to achieve the proposed trillion dollars continental trade revenue. Precisely, the MAN report, which was cited by this newspaper, indicated that Nigeria had the least import penetration in the continent from African countries, averaging about 20 per cent within the period analysed in the study. Consequently, this obviously makes the country an export target for many African countries in the AfCFTA. The findings showed that Nigeria is trailed by South Africa, Tanzania, Cameroun and Egypt in the same level, recording about 30 per cent import penetration.

Less competition

Indeed, Nigerian market is likely to face less competition in Niger, Benin and Ghana across products like electric energy, sweet, fresh or dried potatoes, bars of rods, of iron or non-alloy steel, cold-formed or cold-finished & further worked, casks, drums, cans, boxes & similar containers, petroleum oils & oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude and water tube boilers with a steam production. This is because Nigeria manufactured products represent the major market in the latter countries and insignificant market in the former.

Technological advancement as a boost

Sensing the role of technology development in AfCFTA as a boost in determining comparative advantage, government urged local manufacturers to standby and brace up for the fourth industrial revolution technological challenges. Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at a MAN event, explained that it was time for the country’s manufacturing sector to prepare for the technological challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. He said technology would be key in driving Nigeria’s economy during the flag-off of AfCFTA January next year. According to him, the onus is on MAN and other OPS to come out to fashion strategies that will ensure that Nigeria as a nation does not lack in the use of modern technology in the aspect of manufacturing production in the fourth industrial revolution. Osinbajo explained that Nigeria was at a crucial point as nationhood on the brink of fourth industrial revolution, a technological revolution that will fundamentally alter the way ‘we live, work and relate to one another.’ Also, he noted that the emergence of AfCFTA would change the positioning of the Nigerian market and the way trade is carried out in Africa. He added that Nigeria is gearing up to take maximum advantage of the challenges following the fallout of fourth industrial revolution and AfCFTA. He said that the country’s manufacturing sector was a critical component of the economy that is expected to drive Nigerian non-oil sector of the economy and also realize the country’s industralisation agenda. He, however, added that preparing for AfCFTA was key for the economy so that Nigeria would not continue to be a dumping ground for foreign goods.

FG’s commitment

With AfCFTA gearing up for reality, government said it was currently in the process of securing approval to fast-track the ratification of AfCFTA agreement. Minister of Trade, Niyi Adebayo, revealed this when the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area, Mene, visited the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment in Abuja. In a series of tweets by the ministry, Adebayo was quoted as saying that a National Action Committee on AfCFTA was set up to facilitate the implementation strategy for the agreement. He noted that the government was working actively to attract more foreign direct investments into key industries to meet the demands of the free trade area.

BUA’s readiness

However, the management of BUA has emphasised its readiness in taking AfCFTA by storm next year. The Executive Chairman/CEO, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, made this known when he expressed excitement and readiness to work towards the implementation and success of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement, which when fully operational, would transform the African economy and enhance development across the continent. Rabiu stated this while receiving Mene, and the Acting Director, National Office of Trade Negotiations, Victor Offiong, at the BUA headquarters in Lagos State. He explained that BUA, as a core business of foods, mining, manufacturing and infrastructure, had comparative advantage in the implementation of AfCFTA considering the fact that its manufacturing and mining businesses are mostly located in areas that are potentially primed for export. Rabiu spoke about the current status of regional agreements from the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) to the East African Community (EAC) Customs Union, dumping, proliferation of small arms and illicit, smuggling, the trans-African highway and private sector/African Union/government partnerships, noting that these areas were critical to the success of the AfCFTA.

AfCFTA’s success

While speaking on AfCFTA’s success, the founder of BUA stated that for the agreement to succeed, “we believe a lot needs to be done and addressed these followings, include, the status of the current regional agreements- for example ETLS, EAC Customs Union, movement of people within the continent, dumping, proliferation of small arms and illicit drugs, smuggling, the trans African highway, private sector/AU/Government partnerships. “Mr. Secretary General, I am sure you are well aware that there’s still a high level of distrust despite the overwhelming support for the AfCFTA. One of the causes has been the poor implementation of previous agreements for example, the ETLS and the East African community. “A situation where people cannot move goods produced in African countries where over 90 per cent value has been added to other African countries is a cause of concern. “How do we intend to address these issues? What is the Status of these regional agreements scheme going into the AfCFTA and how do we fix the issues that have beset it especially with regards to free movement of goods and services, tariffs amongst other things.

Nigeria’s readiness

Speaking on Nigeria’s readiness, Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Yewande Sadiku, said that Nigeria was ready for Af- CFTA due to Nigeria’s domestic market manufacturing value addition capacity, which is seven times the average of the top 20 economies in Africa and other. She disclosed this on at the AfCFTA sensitization seminar organised by the National Action Committee of the implementation of the agreement. She addressed challenges facing the continent such as competition for capital flow, which was already under pressure beforethe pandemic. “Africa accounts for 3 per cent of global FDI, and FDI flow post- COVID will be worse,” she said. “AfCFTA will help balance intra-African investments,” she said while highlighting that the highest periods of recorded FDI inflows into Nigeria was a result of government policies through reforms that increased FDI. Sadiku said Nigeria only captured less than 10 per cent of investment announcements, citing data on 2017-2018 with investment announcements of $66 billion and $90 billion, but only realized $3.5 billion and $2 billion in actual investments.

Last line

AfCFTA is expected to provide Nigeria ample opportunity to look towards these other African countries in the region for increase and diversification of its non-oil exports to be driven by the manufacturing sector.

