AfCFTA: Experts meet on deepening private sector participation

Exploring strategies to deepen private sector participation in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was the highlight of a panel session during the recent 2021 World Trade Organisation (WTO) Aid-for-Trade stocktaking meeting organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and International Trade Centre (ITC).

Speaking at the meeting, International Trade Centre (ITC) Executive Director, Pamela Coke-Hamilton, said: “The success of the AfCFTA hinges on the ability of African firms to understand and capitalize on the trade related opportunities offered by the AfCFTA.” According to her, the Aid-for- Trade initiative – which promotes the role of trade in development and supports building productive capacities–, should focus on three priorities to boost the private sector’s role in AfCFTA: Empowering businesses with skills and knowhow; fostering multi-stakeholder partnerships to attract investment for greater value addition and enhancing market connections using e-commerce and digital platforms.

“This is a trade area of the people, so we need to understand and engage the people to go forward and believe in this dream of an African free trade area,” said Ambassador Usha Dwarka-Canabady, Permanent Representative of Mauritius at the United Nations Office at Geneva and coordinator of the African Group at the World Trade Organization, who moderated the session.

In his contribution, Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Alan Kyerematen, proposed that bridging information gaps between governments and the private sector would help build confidence around the free trade agreement and noted that fiscal incentives, including subsidies, might be needed in some instances. Similarly, the Director- General of UNIDO Mr. Li Yong, emphasized the private sector’s role in speeding up industrial development and economic diversification, particularly in the context of the ongoing pandemic and other development challenges.

He said: “The private sector accounts for 80 per cent of total production, two thirds of investment, three-quarters of credit and employs 90 per cent of the working age population. “Several determining factors, including an enabling business environment, affordable connectivity, accelerated digitalisation and opportunities to forge strong public-private partnerships are crucial to ensuring businesses’ commitment to trade and invest in the AfCFTA. In his remarks, AfDB Vice-President, Mr. Solomon Quaynor, noted that the bank, UNIDO and the ITC had each engaged with the private sector at the continental, regional and sub-national level to facilitate the African business community’s access to the new single market.

He said that the AfDB was actively supporting or looking to support initiatives to boost trade and improve livelihoods for Africans, citing the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange as a model to be replicated across Africa and referring to the commodities exchange established in 2008 that is transforming the country’s agricultural trade.

“African farmers receive only 20-25 per cent of the final price of their market produce, compared to the 70-85 per cent that Asian farmers receive,” he said. Quaynor also named Afro- Champions, a public-private partnership designed to accelerate economic integration and support the emergence of African multi-nationals, as an initiative that is making an impact.

The meeting comes in the wake of the commencement of the AfCFTA on January 1, 2021. The free trade area brings together 1.3 billion Africans in a $3.4 trillion economic bloc. The bloc is the largest free trade area since the establishment of the WTO and economists project that its benefits and impacts could lift tens of millions out of poverty over the next 15 years.

