AfCFTA: FG reassures on insurers’ capacity for trade pact

Following the kick-off of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA), the Federal Government has reassured that Nigerian insurance and banking sectors are prepared for all the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Giving the assurance during an interaction with the media in Lagos, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Public Sector Matters and Secretary, National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Mr Francis Anatogu, said the country was ready to take African market by storm.

According to him, “Nigerian banking and insurance sectors already have strong footholds in parts of Africa to enable them serve several other countries on the continental economic block.

“AfCFTA is Africa’s Nation’s Cup in Trade because every time Nigeria plays at the African Nations’ Cup, there is no tribe, no religion, no political party and no ethnicity, as everybody is a Nigerian and so in the AfCFTA, every state in Nigeria must identify at least on product where it can be number one in Africa.”

New Telegraph recalled that frontline underwriting firm, Universal Insurance Plc, had also restated its readiness to expand its reach by taking advantage of the trade pact The Managing Director, Ben Ujoatuonu, had said that experience and good hands had made the comoany eminently qualified to cover all businesses including participating actively AfCFTA, saying the trade agreement was a very serious opportunity that is coming up.

“We expect it will promote economic activities within the region. A lot of trade agreements are going to occur. “We are prepared to take advantage of the opportunities. We will expand our business operation and I believe it will impact positively on our busi- ness,” he said.

On his part, Anatogu said that despite the challenges of infrastructure and a struggling manufacturing base, Nigeria, as the largest economy in Africa, would hit the market with an array of competencies including financial services, transportation, and the Information Communications Technology (ICT) among others where it has demonstrated significant capacity over the years.

While he noted that government would gradually invest to expand production capacity, funding for manufacturers, human capacity development and infrastructure upgrade

Like this: Like Loading...