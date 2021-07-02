Business

AfCFTA: FG rejects Nigeria as dumping ground for unidentified products

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo has assured that Nigeria will not be a dumping ground of unidentified products from other African countries when the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is activated.
The Minister, supported by the Chief Economic Adviser to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Dr. Kingsley Emu, Delta Chief Jobs Creation Officer, Prof. Eric Eboh, Executive Assistant and Coordinator, Export Initiative in Delta, Mrs Shimite Bello and Mr Paul Nma, of the Delta State Investment Development Agency, during a two-day tour of the state by the National Action Committee (NAC) on AfCFTA, led by the Secretary of the Committee and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Sector Matters, Mr. Francis Anatogu, said since opportunities abound for made-in-Nigeria products in the larger African market, explained that other countries through AfCFTA, agreed to liberalize 90 per cent of their products to the market.
Adebayo, who was represented by the Director of Trade in the Ministry, Aliyu Abubakar, maintained that AfCFTA has provided the platform to ensure that every product have origin.
He said mechanisms have been upscaled to checkmate the flooding of the market with substandard products.

