AfCFTA: MAN proposes adoption of made-in-Africa products

In a bid to achieve the continent’s market worth of over 1.2 billion and $3 trillion in African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is proposing the adoption of made-in-Africa products in the continent.

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, disclosed this in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos. He said the time had come for critical discussions among Africa Union member-states to have a conversation around the critical requirements to guarantee beneficial trade. Ajayi-Kadir stated that AU member-states could ramp up output of manufactured products and the possibility of emplacing a time-based continental deletion programme that clearly identifies imported manufactured products that should be replaced with made-in-Africa products.

He said the implementation of AfCFTA must resonate with evolving an integrated continental economy supported by increase in volume and value of intra-African trade, promotion of made-in-Africa products, transition of the continent from a major exporter of primary products to net exporter of manufactured products. A recent report by Brookings said under AfCFTA, Nigeria stands to gain from increased access to cheaper goods and services from other African countries, as its intra-African trade is currently low. It noted that as of 2018, Nigeria’s imports from the African region, relative to total imports, was at 3.2 per cent, while the share of Nigeria’s exports to the African region, relative to total exports, was 13.2 per cent. Proponents of the free trade agreement expect AfCFTA to reduce poverty, increase firm competitiveness and boost intra- African trade and investment.

In fact, based on a recent survey of 1,804 Nigerian manufac-turing enterprises, six out of 10 businesses expect AfCFTA to lead to a reduction in material and labor costs, increase production capacity, expand market and consumer size and reduce prices. Overall, Nigeria’s small and medium-sized businesses are optimistic about the opportunities created by AfCFTA, although with mixed feelings grounded in concerns about rising foreign competition and dumping of substandard goods. According to Ajayi-Kadir, this is the only way to tinker along the Agenda 2063 of the African Union. He said AU member-states must change their attitude towards intra-African trade, lamenting that the seven per cent GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in terms of trade volume among African countries was too low and needs to be aggressively improved upon via AfCFTA for the continent to enjoy beneficial trade.

To him, aggressive promotion of made-in-Africa products in the continent in replacement of imported manufactured products can be the game changer in the actualisation of the continent’s market, which is worth over 1.2 billion in value and $3 trillion under the African Continental Free Trade Area. Ajayi-Kadir said: “The long-term quest of evolving an integrated continental economy supported by increase in volume and value of intra-African trade, promotion of madein- Africa products, transition of the continent from a major exporter of primary products to net exporter of manufactured products resonates with Agenda 2063 of the African Union.

“These aspirations are laudable and achievable. It only requires concerted and intentional efforts to ensure that majority of what is traded in the Free Trade Area are manufactured in Africa. “The obvious reason industrialisation should remain a priority on the list of requirements for the successful implementation of AfCFTA. Equally important is the need to have conversation around the critical requirements to guarantee beneficial trade. “It entails AU memberstates ramping up output of manufactured products and the possibility of emplacing a time-based continental deletion programme that clearly identifies imported manufactured products that should be replaced with made-in-Africa products. All of these and more will occupy the front burner of issues that should engage the interest of all stakeholders.”

Like this: Like Loading...