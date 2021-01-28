AfCFTA: NAFDAC tasks MSMEs over global presence

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reiterated the agency’s resolve to encourage micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Zone Area (AfCFTA) to expand their business frontiers and enter the global market. TAIWO HASSAN reports

With the commencement of AfCFTA in the continent, Nigeria and other countries are fully exploring opportunities endowed in the continental scheme to leverage the economic prowess and gross domestic products (GDPs). Besides, the role of the Nigerian real sector of the economy has been identified to take a lead towards the implementation of AfCFTA in Nigeria as all eyes are pointing on the local manufacturers, MSMEs, exporters and other concerns to contribute immensely towards the rebound of Nigeria’s fragile GDP, which was bartered by COVID-19 and other contractions.

AfCFTA ratification

AfCFTA was adopted at the 10th extraordinary session of the assembly in Kigali, Rwanda on March 21, 2018 with the aim of creating a single market for goods, services, facilitated by movement of persons to deepen the economic integration of the African continent. However, consolidating Africa into one trade area provides great opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses and consumers across the continent and the chance to support sustainable development in the world’s least developed region.

NAFDAC’s position on MSMEs

Particularly, the management of NAFDAC has emphasised the agency’s resolve to encourage the MSMEs in Nigeria to take advantage of the AfCFTA to expand their business frontiers and enter the global market. Director General of the NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said this would help to fast track the much-expected transformation of the economy. Adeyeye made the assertion in Abuja during a sensitisation webinar on the roles of NAFDAC in the implementation of AfCFTA agreement that took off on January 1, 2021.

According to a statement signed by the agency’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, and made available to New Telegraph, the NAFDAC’s DG noted that this required active involvement of the agency with the movement of goods in the markets of Africa free zone area while at the same time safeguarding and ensuring that the expected quality, wholesomeness, efficacy to human and animal health are guaranteed. “The Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement covers trade in goods and services, investment, intellectual property rights and competition policy. “It is to create a single market for goods and services in (55) AU member states. It also aims to liberalise and facilitate the movement of people, investment, and business across the continent. “It would, among others, expand market frontiers for Nigerian exporters of goods and services, establish rules to evoke trade remedy, safeguard the Nigerian economy from dumping and unfair trade practices and improve competitiveness,” she said.

AfCFTA as world’s largest trade

According to Adeyeye, AfCFTA is going to be the world’s largest trade area in terms of 54 (out of 55) participating countries, adding that It would form a $3.4 trillion economic bloc and bring together 1.2 billion people with a GDP of over $2.5 trillion. She posited that this would usher in a new era of economic development.

‘’Nigeria cannot afford to be left out from the gains,’’ she said. The NAFDAC DG, however, expressed satisfaction with the enthusiasm already shown by Nigerian entrepreneurs in the scheme, saying there still was room for improvement.

ECOWAS ETLS

Speaking further, she disclosed that in the extant regional ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) that happens to be one of the regional economy community (REC) building blocs for AFCTA, over 850 Nigerian companies with more than 6,000 products had been admitted into the scheme with participation level of 50 per cent of the regional total. Nigeria ranks first, with Ghana and Cote D’lvoire ranking second and third respectively among ETLS beneficiaries. Nigeria businesses should build on this record.

NAFDAC as NAC member

NAFDAC is a member of National Approval Committee (NAC) for ETLS designated to screen applications of regulated products under the scheme. She disclosed that from the past factory inspections conducted, it was established that some companies forged NAFDAC certificate through their consultants and some did not have good manufacturing practice. Adeyeye advised companies with expired NAFDAC certificate to initiate the renewal process before export, stressing that the representative of the agency at the NAC would ensure that only registered NAFDAC regulated products are approved for export. She added that the agency’s participation in AfCFTA and ETLS NAC was very key to ascertaining the certificate of origin, and to ensure that only registered NAFDAC regulated products are approved for export.

Last line

Industry stakeholders have applauded NAFDAC’s move to support and encourage the MSMEs in AfCFTA participation, saying it is apt and crucial for MSMEs development.

Like this: Like Loading...