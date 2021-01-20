News

AfCFTA: Nigeria Customs demands list of duty charges from NAC

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has demanded from the National Action Committee (NAC) a list of duties and charges waived for liberalised goods under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). The Service, one of the key implementers of AfCTA, said the duty list would serve as a guide for the smooth operations of AfCFTA, which commenced on January 1, 2021.

A statement issued yesterday by Customs’ Chief Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, urged NAC to furnish the Service with a list of duties and charges waived for liberalised goods under AfCTA, which included a list of the 90 per cent liberalised national trade offers, a list of the 70 per cent non-liberalised exclusive goods at the regional level and a list of the three per cent nonliberalised sensitive goods.

Part of the statement from the Customs reads: “Nigeria Customs Service has found it pertinent to inform the public about steps which must be taken to enable it’s smooth and full implementation. Instead of proceeding in a chaotic manner, the Nigeria Customs Service as the policy implementer, understands the importance of spelling out the roles and responsibilities of all parties in this agreement and the conditions attendant on its implementation”. The Service, while affirming its willingness and readiness to play its role as trade facilitators in this regard, noted that; “We also wish to remind the public that our functions are highly automated and primarily systems driven”.

Our Reporters

