AfCFTA: Nigeria loses N283.2bn over delayed participation

Six months after trading began under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, Nigeria is yet to join the list of countries that are fully trading under the scheme.

Following the development, there are indications that the country could have suffered about $590 million (N283.2 billion) revenue loss from the $1.18 billion (N566.4 billion) revenue projection for 2021.

Precisely, a document from the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiation (NOTN) titled: “An Independent Study on the Potential Benefits of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on Nigeria,” had revealed that AfCFTA would enable all African Union countries (55) to share in the welfare gains, estimated at around 2.64 per cent of the continent’s Gross Domestic Product put at roughly $65 billion at the end of this year.

This indicates that each country among the 55 countries in AU would benefit $1.18 billion yearly.

The report from NOTN noted that Nigeria was expected to enjoy economic advantages such as expanding market access for local exporters of goods and services, spurring growth, boosting job creation for teeming youths, tariff reduction, ease of doing business and trade facilitation.

NOTN also stated that Af- CFTA was expected to lead to a total increase in Nigerian economic welfare by 0.62 per cent- equivalent to around $2.9 billion, mostly being driven by manufacturers and Micro and Small and Medium scale Enterprise (MSMEs).

However, the challenge in the resolution on the implementation of AfCFTA relating to issues surrounding market size, economic size, diversity, supply chains opportunities, foreign exchange, trade policy, Customs, tariffs difference, rule of origin, HS codes and others still need to be sorted out and addressed amicably for the continental trade agreement to be a success.

Not minding this, the take-off has seen some countries trading under the new protocol, while some others, including Nigeria, are yet to commence because much work remains to be done as critical part of the agreement are yet to be finalised.

Following the hiatus, Nigerian manufacturers under the umbrella of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have raised the alarm that they were already incuring lots of loses running into billions of naira, as they have waited eagerly to officially join countries like Ghana, Egypt, South Africa that have already taken the lead.

Speaking with New Telegraph, a top official in MAN, who spoke on the condition of anonymity on behalf of the association, said many firms were worried and also being apprehensive over their investments due delays amid the implementation of tariffs, HS codes and others that will enabled them import raw materials at zero rates for production within the continent.

Already, the Federal Government had said that it would take some time for Nigeria to be fully ready for AfCFTA. MAN said government’s stance would categorically lead to massive disruptions in manufacturing sector as many firms had boosted their installed capacity utilisations by importing sophisticated machinery for increased production.

The MAN official said: “The implementation of tariffs on the HS code has not been released. Basically, if I don’t know the duty rate on my item, I can’t trade. So they are still working on negotiating on them.

So technically, trading has not started. “But everybody is preparing and getting set and ready to go; that is why Nigeria said they would not be ready even in the next 10 years. But, we are aware that some African countries have started trading with one another under AfCFTA protocols.”

On the economic implications for Nigeria not trading for six months of AfCFTA take-off and Nigerian manufacturers’ feelings, he said: “We are worried and we have been discussing during capacity building for our members through workshops and seminars, discussing with governments, but negotiation is on the HS codes and we have been telling government to put other things in place so that when that HS code is resolved we will not be lagging behind because our members are eager to get raw materials from other African countries.”

On manufacturing firms’ losses in the half year, the MAN helmsman said: “Because of the uncertainty surrounding trading, many manufacturers have lost billions of naira to this, even though some of them have been waiting for the implementation so that they can start bringing in raw materials from other African countries at zero duty rate, but unfortunately, it has not taken place and the hazards have affected planning.

“It has affected engaging more labours that would have been needed to increase production.

“For instance, I know of a company that can get its raw materials for manufac Scituring from South Africa but have been importing from India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and he can get the same raw materials from South Africa. “But because the cost in South Africa is higher, that is why he buys from UAE or India.

But he was expecting that come January 1, 2021, with AfCFTA’s take-off, the duty rate from South Africa would be zero, making it little bit lower from what he gets from UAE or India.”

On MAN’s survey outcome on AfCFTA, the MAN official said: “Some manufacturers are yearning to go while others are apprehensive because based on the study we conducted, some sectors will get while some would lose out.

That is why we are advising that those that would lose out should again start thinking of alternatives where they will channel their resources to.”

In his remarks, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr. John Isemede, explained that Nigeria was not prepared for AfCFTA implementation because the country is still an import dependent nation.

He said: “We have not given any assignment to any ambassador or foreign affairs that people in other African countries must look out for and patronise made-in-Nigeria products out there.”

