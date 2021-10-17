Business

AfCFTA: Nigeria losing out as Morocco becomes Africa’s automaking hub

With the commencement of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) taking off Nigeria would be lagging in auo manufaction and supply to the 52 countries strong trade body as the Moroccan automotive industry is relatively growing each year with car sales exceeding 160,000 units in 2021, and creating over 220,000 direct jobs. Morocco is Africa’s first passenger car manufacturer.

 

With $7 billion (MAD 65.1 billion) exports made in the car industry at the end of 2018, Morocco has surpassed South Africa as the biggest exporter of passenger cars on the continent.

 

As of 2021, new passenger vehicles (PCs) recorded an increase of +10.77 per cent with 115,611 units sold, transforming Morocco as a leading automotive manufacturing hub in Africa.

 

Despite the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis, the industry has gradually recovered this year, selling around 400,000 cars to Europe, with France, Spain, Germany, and Italy among its top exporters.

 

The Financial Times reported that Marc Nassif, managing director of Renault in Morocco, the biggest manufacturer in the country, said that local suppliers provide the French auto company with automotive components for its vehicles, such as seats and axles.

 

He estimated that local components constitute 60 per cent of the final product and predicts the number to rise to 65 per cent in the near future.

 

As for the country’s infrastructure, the Moroccan government allocated $7.76 billion in 2015 towards developing infrastructure in Morocco’s southern landscape, including roads, universities, airports, hospitals, and more.

 

The recent Tangier-Casablanca high speed rail project, a $4 billion investment that has rendered Morocco’s infrastructure more modern and efficient in recent years, is also a major development for the country’s infrastructure industry.

 

With the government incentives and foreign investments’ rapid implementation in Morocco, financial experts anticipate the automotive sector to grow by $14 billion within the next five years.

