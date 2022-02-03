AfCFTA: Nigeria, others buoy Africa’s GDP by $42bn

In a bid to demonstrate the importance of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement to African GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the AfCFTA secretariat has disclosed that Nigeria and other countries in the continent recorded trade transaction in excess of $42 billion in intra-African trade fair last year.

The trade fair was organised by African Union (AU), African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank), AfCFTA Secretariat and its co-partners in Durban, South Africa to showcase the continent’s different products to the world in preparation for the Af- CFTA implementation. Speaking at an AfCFTA intra-trade webinar organised by AfCFTA Secretariat in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Af- CFTA’s Secretary-General, Mr Wamkele Mene, said that the 2021 intra trade fair saw over 12,000 participants, over 1,200 exhibitors and trade transaction in excess of $42 billion. According to him, the continent’s private sector operators, traders, investors and tech entrepreneurs have demonstrated that trading together in terms of intra trade in the continent was key to Africa’s GDP growth, despite the cross border markets challenges. Mene noted that the excess of $42 billion trade transaction concluded at the Durban trade fair signalled that African countries were ready for AfCFTA intratrade facilitation, despite the ravaging COVID-19. Precisely, he pointed out that the AfCFTA intra-trade fair signalled that even in the middle of the pandemic, Africa takes trade very seriously.

