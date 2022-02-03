Business

AfCFTA: Nigeria, others buoy Africa’s GDP by $42bn

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In a bid to demonstrate the importance of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement to African GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the AfCFTA secretariat has disclosed that Nigeria and other countries in the continent recorded trade transaction in excess of $42 billion in intra-African trade fair last year.

The trade fair was organised by African Union (AU), African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank), AfCFTA Secretariat and its co-partners in Durban, South Africa to showcase the continent’s different products to the world in preparation for the Af- CFTA implementation. Speaking at an AfCFTA intra-trade webinar organised by AfCFTA Secretariat in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Af- CFTA’s Secretary-General, Mr Wamkele Mene, said that the 2021 intra trade fair saw over 12,000 participants, over 1,200 exhibitors and trade transaction in excess of $42 billion. According to him, the continent’s private sector operators, traders, investors and tech entrepreneurs have demonstrated that trading together in terms of intra trade in the continent was key to Africa’s GDP growth, despite the cross border markets challenges. Mene noted that the excess of $42 billion trade transaction concluded at the Durban trade fair signalled that African countries were ready for AfCFTA intratrade facilitation, despite the ravaging COVID-19. Precisely, he pointed out that the AfCFTA intra-trade fair signalled that even in the middle of the pandemic, Africa takes trade very seriously.

The AfCFTA scribe said: “As you may well be aware along with the African Union, Afrexim Bank, the AfCFTA Secretariat, and co-partners in convening the intra African trade fair, which was a resounding success in November 2021 in Durban, South Africa, were over 12,000 partici-pants, over 1,200 exhibitors and the amount of trade transaction that was concluded is in the excess of $42 billion.

“So, this was a very important trade fair because it signalled that even in the middle of the pandemic, Africa takes trade very very seriously and that even in the middle of the pandemic, Africa is committed to keeping its borders open across the continent for trade, whether we are talking about trade in goods or trade in services. “So, I think we sent a strong signal to the world that as much as COVID-19 is compelling countries to be inward looking and as much as global supply chains may be disrupted, this intra-African trade fair is what we want to continue to open trade in the continent. “What is even more gratifying is the amounts of young entrepreneurs who participated in the trade fair. Who are exhibitors. Who really saw the opportunities that the trade fair presented and of course, the trade fair seeks to leverage on AfCFTA. “So, I think with the partners, with the exhibitors all over, we will be able to achieve success in the implementation of AfCFTA through the intra-African trade fair. “The next intra African trade fair is going to be in Côte d’Ivoire in December 2023 and we expect that it will equally be successful.”

 

Our Reporters

