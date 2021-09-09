AfCFTA offers $450 billion potential income gains, says Osinbajo

…urges African Insurance firms to leverage opportunities

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the African Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA) offers a $450 billion potential income gains to the continent if well managed. Osinbajo, who urged African insurance companies to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the AfCFTA, made this disclosure in a message delivered at the 2021 Conference of African Insurance practitioners yesterday.

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said, “The free trade agreement presents a major opportunity for African countries. By some estimates, if we get it right, we can bring several millions out of extreme poverty and raise the incomes of 68 million others who live on less than $5.50 per day. There are potential income gains of up to $450 billion, and just cutting red tape and simplifying customs procedures alone could drive up to $250billion of that sum.”

He added that with the challenges posed by climate change, particularly energy transition and related issues, AfCFTA offers great opportunities for Africa’s socio-economic transformation. The Vice President challenged insurance companies on the continent to start thinking, planning and strategizing for the new era post- AfCFTA.

He said the new decade would bring about more trade in goods which would create a boom in insurance business with fiercer competitions in the insurance sector in Nigeria as providers from other countries would enter into the market. Osinbajo said: “Services can be set up faster than manufacturing plants. Nigerian financial services companies, especially banks, are already in many African countries, the likes of Zenith, Access, and UBA. How about Insurance companies? We should now be looking at developing homegrown international African insurance conglomerates. The time is now.” On the challenges of climate change, he said while there would be opportunities for new products and solutions, insurance companies must be prepared for the systemic nature of climate induced damage, with the possibilities of market failures and more system-wide destabilization.

